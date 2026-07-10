Democratic lawmakers outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 21. Photo: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg News

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Making sense of the 2026 election isn’t easy. History and polling put Democrats on track to take the House and gain Senate seats. Yet unusual structural advantages—gerrymandering, money and negative partisanship—have Republicans thinking they have a shot to retain Congress.

Count me skeptical. The fundamentals in a midterm election favor the opposition, even if a Democratic wave has yet to be spotted offshore. The reason is simple: enthusiasm. Democrats have it. Republicans don’t.

Engagement and intensity matter more than dollars and cents. And Democrats and independents seem ready to crawl over broken glass to vote against President Trump. To reverse the trend, Mr. Trump and the GOP will have to provide Republican voters reasons to turn out in November. They better come up with something, stat.

Democrats have history on their side. The president’s party has lost House seats in all but three midterm elections during the past century. The exceptions—1934, 1998 and 2002—were during extraordinarily popular presidencies.

Though the Gallup poll debuted after the 1934 midterm, we can infer Franklin Roosevelt’s popularity from his landslide election and re-election. Bill Clinton’s job approval rating in November 1998 was 66%, according to Gallup. George W. Bush’s approval rating in November 2002 was about the same.

Gallup no longer measures presidential job approval. But at this writing the Real Clear Politics polling average has Trump’s approval rating a tick under 41%. And in midterm elections since 1946, the party of a president with job-approval ratings below 50% has lost an average of 34 House seats. For Mike Johnson to retain the speaker’s gavel, Republicans can lose no more than two seats.

Senate results are slightly less tied to presidential approval. Much depends on the state and candidates. Think of the difference between 2014, when Barack Obama’s job approval was at 42% and Democrats lost nine Senate seats, and 2022, when Joe Biden’s approval was also 42% and Democrats gained a seat.

This year’s Senate battleground is primarily in red territory. Republicans should be favored to hold seats in North Carolina, Ohio and Alaska, and even capture seats in Georgia and Michigan. Democrats should be favored in Maine. That wouldn’t be nearly enough for them to take over the 53-47 Republican Senate.

Yet polls show a more complicated picture. Maine’s incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins was running competitively against Democrat Graham Platner, who dropped out of the race on Wednesday. Democrats are desperate to find his replacement before the July 27 deadline.

Red state Republicans aren’t as lucky as Ms. Collins. They’re running behind Democratic candidates in North Carolina and Georgia and are neck-and-neck in Alaska and Ohio. (Michigan Democrats have yet to select their nominee.) Plus, Democrats have expanded the map. Senate races in both Iowa and Texas are inside the margin of error.

Yes, Senate polls are hinky. But we can speak about a possible Democratic Senate next year in a way that seemed far-fetched in January.

Republicans don’t argue with the fundamentals. They simply believe their structural advantages matter more. What they lack in polling, they make up for in defensible terrain. For example, the GOP will emerge from the gerrymander wars and the Supreme Court’s Calais decision with a net gain of 10 House seats, boosting their chances of keeping the majority.

Republicans also note that Democrats must overperform in Trump country. Under new maps, only three Republicans represent congressional districts that Kamala Harris won in 2024. And if both parties hold all the House seats that the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter rates as likely or leaning in their favor, then Democrats would have to win 13 of the 18 races rated as tossups to gain the House majority. Doable, for sure. But not a slam dunk.

Similarly in Senate races, Democrats are pushing a boulder uphill in states Mr. Trump won by double digits. Look at Alaska (Trump +13), Texas (Trump +14), Iowa (Trump +13) and Ohio (Trump +11). There would have to be a massive swing in the Democrats’ direction for them to win.

Republicans also sport an unusual cash advantage. GOP committees have raised $150 million more than their Democratic counterparts. The recent Supreme Court decision in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission means they’ll be able to use that money more freely than before. In addition, President Trump’s MAGA Inc. is sitting on $350 million. All this cash will be used to define Democratic candidates as open-borders socialists bent on impeaching Mr. Trump.

The president offered a preview of this line of attack in his Fourth of July address. “America will never be a communist country,” he said, referring to recent victories by socialist-aligned candidates in Democratic primaries. Antisocialism has been a winning message for Republicans. A Gallup poll last year found that, while Democrats view socialism favorably, they’re alone. Most Republicans and independents don’t.

The problem for Republicans is that energetic voters can overwhelm structural barriers. Democrats are fired up to vote. They have been voting in primaries in greater numbers than Republicans. They’re more likely to say that they’re “absolutely certain” to vote and that voting is “much more important” this year than in the past. They have led the generic congressional ballot since March 2025. And they have been overperforming in special elections, flipping 30 state legislative seats. No seat has flipped from Democrat to Republican.

Republicans need to recapture the enthusiasm they held in the autumn of 2024, when Mr. Trump served food at McDonald’s and drove a garbage truck with theatricality and humor. To hype up the base, Republicans plan to hold their first-ever midterm convention in Dallas in September. Mr. Trump will have to follow it up with frequent travel across the country on behalf of Republican candidates. He’ll have to focus on domestic issues rather than foreign policy and persuade voters that his policies and the GOP Congress are reducing inflation.

Easier said than done. Enthusiasm can’t be manufactured; it’s organic. And it’s the difference between winning and losing. At this writing, the 2026 election looks a lot like 2022. Then, too, the president’s approval rating was in the low 40s. The opposition held a single-digit lead in the generic ballot. Flawed candidates and perceptions of extremism limited the opposition’s gains—but not enough to save the House.

Still, there’s time for the balance of enthusiasm to change. Predicting election outcomes is hard. Governing opposite Speaker Hakeem Jeffries? That will be harder.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.