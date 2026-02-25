Photo: Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Up in Maine there’s a Senate race going on.

If you’ve only now started paying attention, here’s all you need to know: The media’s preferred candidate is an oysterman.

From this day forward you will never see a headline in the political press referring to Graham Platner, the candidate in question, as a communist, though that’s how he described himself as recently as 2020.

You will never read that he has advocated for political violence, despite his admission that he once thought it impossible “to fight fascism without a good semi-automatic rifle.”

You will see only passing mention of the Nazi tattoo he had on his chest for 20 years and, where you do see mention of it, you will always be told that he had the offending ink removed and never knew what it meant.

(For the record, he had it removed in October, and his former political director says he knew “damn well” what it meant.)

Mr. Platner, 41, is no longer a communist with a Nazi tattoo who would water the tree of liberty with the blood of patriots. No, he is an oysterman now—a bearded progressive everydude in tall rubber boots.

What changed? Only that Mr. Platner appears to be blowing Maine Gov. Janet Mills out of the water in the race to become the Democratic challenger to Republican Sen. Susan Collins. A University of New Hampshire poll released this week shows Mr. Platner leading Ms. Mills 64% to 26%. It has Mr. Platner over Ms. Collins in a general election matchup by 11 points.

The Senate is in play you guys!

These are the moments for which the 20-somethings who toil in the salt mines of our political media live. This week, Politico’s Jessica Piper (Bowdoin ’19) explained that Mr. Platner, the “progressive oysterman,” is “running on a vision of disruptive progressivism and generational change.” He wants Medicare for All, thinks Israel did a genocide in Gaza and wants to abolish ICE.

How exciting. What fun.

Adding to the frisson is the seductive purity of the oysterman’s work. A manly man with a heart for revolution who has devoted himself to sustainable aquaculture? Ladies, the line forms to the left.

Ana Marie Cox, the blogger once known as Wonkette, described in breathless prose the experience of meeting Mr. Platner last year:

Platner greets me at the door in shorts and a thin fleece half-zip that strains a bit at his stout chest and bulky arms. I don’t see him without a baseball cap much, but when he takes it off to run his hand over his head, his bleached strawberry-blonde hair has the texture of and is arranged like a haystack. He’s barefoot and drinking coffee out of a Bernie mug that’s both stained and faded.

Hubba hubba. Stained and faded? I’m surprised she was able to file her story after coming face-to-face with such a vision.

The Maine Democratic primary is June 9. Prepare yourself to hear more about this humble oysterman with hair like a haystack. A lot more.

Big Dunk : I liked the company known as Dunkin’ better when it focused on donuts. It was good at that, and the name made more sense. A few years back Dunkin’ decided to become a low-rent Starbucks. Real low. The company is now reportedly selling coffee in 48 oz. buckets at select locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. According to Fast Company, the coffee bucket is “exactly what it sounds like: a giant iced latte served in a plastic container that looks more like a garden tool than a cup.” Depending on what type of drink you put in it, the bucket costs between $8 and $12. You could get half a dozen crullers for that scratch.

Time to Fill the Bucket: Staying on this theme for a moment. Dunkin’ Donuts, as it used to be known, was also good at making commercials. The “time to make the donuts” spots were classics of the 1980s, with Fred the baker walking around in a stupor because he was too focused on making fresh donuts even to sleep. In the coffee-focused Dunkin’ era, the commercials have leaned heavily into emphasizing the company’s Boston roots. Too heavily for my taste. I find it corny and tiresome.

Dancin’ Donuts: None of this is to say that the company, whatever you want to call it, isn’t one of the great 20th century American business stories. In the years after World War II, founder Bill Rosenberg started selling sandwiches, coffee and donuts to construction workers out of the back of an old telephone company truck. Within a decade he’d opened several stores in New England. By the 1960s he was franchising his business on the East Coast. In the ’70s, to cut down on waste, he gave the world Munchkins. And by the 1980s he’d gone nationwide. Before Rosenberg died in 2002 he told an interviewer he believed in his customers: “We’ll give them anything they want. If they want dancing girls, we’ll give them dancing girls.” Bad news Bill. They want cold coffee in a 48 oz. garden tool.

Louise Perry

The British royal family is increasingly unpopular with young Britons and there is no old guard of passionate monarchists riding to the rescue.

Kate B. Odell

The 100-year-old naval aviator kept quiet for decades about his “dogfight of a lifetime” with Soviet fighters over Korea. On Tuesday night, President Trump awarded him the nation’s highest military honor. Well done all around.

Emma Camp

Telling people to ignore their discomfort and fear when they see someone shouting threats or doing drugs on public transit isn’t a winning political message. It isn’t truly compassionate, either.

Mary Julia Koch

Ordering delivery isn’t only expensive, it’s isolating. But many Americans are choosing the convenience of UberEats and DoorDash over the satisfaction of breaking bread with company.

