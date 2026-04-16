By James B. Meigs

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom appears to be leading in the race for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, at least in some polls. But if he is to triumph in the general election, the smooth-talking governor has one major obstacle to overcome: his record. After nearly eight years in office, Mr. Newsom presides over a state with some of America’s highest prices, most oppressive taxes, worst homelessness and least opportunity.

Then there’s the fraud. And, wow, what spectacular fraud. Many of California’s most celebrated social-welfare programs are riddled with criminality. For example, the state’s poorly managed unemployment insurance program shoveled tens of billions out the door during the Covid pandemic. Much of that money wound up in the pockets of overseas gangs, inmates in state prisons and a Tennessee hip-hop artist who rapped about, then pleaded guilty to, a $700,000 rip-off.

A City Journal investigation showed how California’s generous programs for homelessness, home healthcare, food stamps and other benefits offer more juicy opportunities to crooks. On Mr. Newsom’s watch, the authors estimated, “fraudsters, scammers, and organized crime rings have stolen at least $180 billion from taxpayers.”

Mr. Newsom isn’t alone. Last year, Minnesota made headlines as investigators uncovered what Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson called “industrial-scale fraud” committed mostly within that state’s Somali migrant community. The independent media outlet County Highway described a “partnership” between some of the state’s leading politicians and sectarian groups that view government “as a storehouse to pillage.” Tim Walz, one of those politicians, recently ended his campaign for a third term as governor, in part due to the burgeoning scandal.

Is fraud an inevitable outcome of progressive, big-government programs? Defenders will argue these cases are outliers, policy failures that a few vigorous investigations and prosecutions can fix. And it’s true that red states including Mississippi and Texas have also grappled with welfare and pandemic-relief scams.

But the fraud in California, Minnesota and other blue states has deeper roots. And it won’t be cleaned up easily. Or stay cleaned up for long. Because these parasitic drains on state and federal treasuries don’t reflect some unexpected breakdown in the system. Rather they are the predictable result of how blue-state social-welfare systems are designed and run.

The fraud is the point.

“The purpose of a system is what it does,” the British management guru Stafford Beer used to say, not what its mission statement or managers claim. This is especially true in government, where programs that fail to achieve their stated goals rarely face extinction. In states where money flows so freely, with so little oversight, and with such rampant plundering, we must assume these programs are working as designed.

The California and Minnesota fraud cases are only unusual in their degree of shamelessness. Similar scams are happening in New York, Illinois and other progressive states. Most such cases have several features in common. First, they’re often set up to move money quickly. Perhaps that was justifiable during the pandemic. But it doesn’t explain why some states didn’t attempt even minimal upfront verification. Applicants using the names “Poopy Britches” and “Dianne Feinstein” qualified for unemployment funds in California.

Second, the leakiest programs typically involve federal funds. Under Medicaid and other programs, the federal government disperses funding to the states, which then distribute the money through their own bureaucracies. “Very few people spend other people’s money as carefully as they spend their own,” economist Milton Friedman often noted. In these programs, state politicians and bureaucrats are doubly insulated: They aren’t only spending other people’s money, they’re spending money supplied by taxpayers in other states.

Finally, some of the most insidious forms of fraud involve programs that outsource daily operations to nonprofits. In Minnesota a network of nonprofits based in Somali communities received over $1 billion earmarked to fight homelessness, treat autism and feed the hungry. Many or most of those programs appear to be utter scams.

California’s vast expenditures to fight homelessness go through a similar web of nonprofits. A 2024 audit found that the state had not “consistently tracked and evaluated” those programs. Not surprisingly, fraud followed. The Los Angeles nonprofit Abundant Blessings received $23 million to house the homeless. Federal prosecutors recently charged the group’s head, Alexander Soofer, with spending much of that money on a $7 million home, a Range Rover and private jet travel. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Corruption isn’t unique to Democrats or blue states. Future investigators will have a field day looking into the murky business dealings of the Trump family and associates. But the progressive model of governance turbocharges fraud for several reasons. For one thing, social programs in blue states are simply bigger. Compared with Florida, New York spends twice as much on Medicaid, per capita. That provides more niches for scammers. It also means the workers and nonprofits involved in these programs have more political clout. As Minnesota’s Somali organizations showed, they know how to fight reform.

Ultimately, progressives believe that government’s role is to move money from the affluent to the disadvantaged. As long as the money keeps flowing, they feel they’ve accomplished their main job. Progressive leaders might not think they are indifferent to corruption. But it’s no coincidence that the states with the biggest social-welfare programs also have the weakest systems to detect fraud.

The point of a system is what it does.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.