By James B. Meigs

Bob Dylan in Byron Bay, Australia, on April 25, 2011. Photo: Torsten Blackwood/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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Bob Dylan turns 85 on Sunday. He plans to spend the summer the way he has spent almost every summer since 1988, performing to large crowds across the U.S. Not all audiences will be thrilled by what they see—especially if they expect a reprise of the ardent protest singer, the defiant electric-rocker, or any of Mr. Dylan’s other incarnations.

What audiences will see is the best songwriter alive doing exactly what he wants. I’ve seen Bob Dylan three times over the past two years, each time as part of Willie Nelson’s traveling Outlaw Music Festival. I suspect he enjoys being on the road with another music legend who is even older than he is. Variety described the tour as “half of a living Mount Rushmore.” A shameless crowd-pleaser Mr. Dylan is not. He mostly stays half-hidden behind his piano and doesn’t allow venues to project close-up video images. He expects the audience to listen.

Even when you do listen, it often takes a minute to figure out which song the old master is playing. Ever since the 1970s, Mr. Dylan has challenged audiences by tinkering with the tempos and melodies of his tunes. He’s not only being impish. He’s challenging himself to reinvent each song in the moment, even songs he has played thousands of times. I’m sure many fans would love to hear the old tunes performed closer to the way we first heard them—OK, I’ll admit, I would enjoy that—but that’s not what keeps Mr. Dylan out on the road year after year. He’s not interested in playing singalong versions of his greatest hits. Instead, he’s still chasing maximal freedom from musical constraints, even when those constraints are his own beautiful melodies.

Bob Dylan refuses to be locked in a nostalgia jukebox. And that’s only one of the many boxes this musical Houdini has wriggled out of.

Last year, the great culture critic Ron Rosenbaum published “Bob Dylan: Things Have Changed,” a sweeping appreciation of the artist’s spiritual and musical struggles. It’s a shaggy masterpiece of a book. Back in 1977, the author sat down with Mr. Dylan for Playboy magazine. This was during the second peak of the singer-songwriter’s career, shortly after the twin triumphs of his “Blood on the Tracks” (1975) and “Desire” (1976) albums. The result was perhaps the most in-depth interview Mr. Dylan has ever given. It included his famous description of “that thin, that wild mercury sound” he’s always chasing.

Like many fans, however, Mr. Rosenbaum turned his back on Mr. Dylan in the late ’70s, put off by the artist’s temporary foray into fire-and-brimstone Christianity. When he finally started listening again, the author was stunned by how many great songs were scattered through the artist’s relatively overlooked later work. Mr. Dylan’s 2000 song “Things Have Changed” got more attention than most (it won an Oscar). But Mr. Rosenbaum hopes his book of the same name will help rescue other gems from their “unjust obscurity.”

The real Bob Dylan is as “hard to pin down as a drop of mercury,” the author writes; just when you think you have him pegged, he slips away. The former Robert Zimmerman showed up in New York’s Greenwich Village with a made-up name and a fanciful hobo back story. “You can call yourself whatever you want,” he later told “60 Minutes.” “This is the land of the free.” In an era when polished singers like Joan Baez and the Kingston Trio defined folk music for many, Mr. Dylan’s searing vocals took getting used to. His voice was like the rasp “one hears in prison-escape movies when the inmates are cutting through the bars,” Mr. Rosenbaum writes. “It was a break-out-to-freedom rasp.”

His talent quickly brought Mr. Dylan to the top of the folk demimonde. Then, almost immediately, he began sawing through the bars of that constrictive scene. He couldn’t go on “strumming ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ for three hours every night,” he told Mr. Rosenbaum in 1977. He was searching for his thin, wild mercury sound.

Many people know the story of Mr. Dylan’s transition to electric rock from the fine 2024 film, “A Complete Unknown.” That movie subtly alludes to another reason Mr. Dylan wanted to break away. Pete Seeger and other folk luminaries were dedicated to the Communist Popular Front philosophy. They hoped to see their young protégé carry an anticapitalist message to the youthful masses. Mr. Dylan’s political convictions—against war and for civil rights—were genuine. But he refused to be anyone’s mouthpiece. His scathing 1983 pro-Israel song, “Neighborhood Bully,” remains one of the few overtly political songs in his later catalog.

Mr. Dylan’s electric set at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival was just one of many skin-shedding transformations. A few years later he stunned fans with a phase as a sultry Nashville crooner. Then it was long narrative songs, then gospel. Mr. Dylan’s evangelical era may have been a low point for his popularity, but it left behind some stirring music, including “Gotta Serve Somebody” and “Every Grain of Sand.”

At an age when most artists have long since retired, Bob Dylan still pushes himself. He’s dared to record American Songbook classics made famous by Sinatra, and a 17-minute song about the assassination of John F. Kennedy. In concert, he’s likely to play just about anything, even “Blowin’ in the Wind.” The mercurial Mr. Dylan might not play it quite the way you expect. But he’ll do it his way.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.