A bomb shelter in Tel Aviv on March 2. Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

As missiles flew across the Middle East this past weekend, some young Israelis turned the hours spent underground into a chance to find something beyond the talk of war: romance.

At around five public bomb shelters in Tel Aviv, anyone entering could scan a barcode for an Israeli app called Hooked, and they’d see who in the space was single. “It essentially turned a stressful, confined environment into a way for people to introduce themselves and talk,” Noa Barazani, who co-founded the app in late 2025 to connect single people at social events, tells Free Expression.

“They call Israel ‘Start Up Nation’ for a reason,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee commented in response to a video showcasing the app’s newfound usage. He joked that someday those sheltering in place will tell their kids they met on a dating app while dodging ballistic missiles.

Spirits seemed higher than ever when Israelis of all ages were forced to move their Purim parties into shelters on Monday. Young adults danced and sang with beers in hand, sporting sequins, crowns, bunny ears and all sorts of colorful costumes, as is customary for the holiday celebrating the Jewish victory over an ancient Persian ruler. It looked more fun than most downtown New York City bars.

This appetite for mingling brings to mind the Blitz in Britain, when sexual encounters reportedly took place in the darker corners of underground air-raid shelters. Wartime Londoners were motivated by a “live for today” mentality. English writer Peter Quennell later recalled that he was stirred by “a mood of wild exhilaration.”

Yet fertility rates still dropped during World War II, only exploding afterward. That’s typically what happens when a country is at war, as combat separates couples and economic uncertainty delays childbearing.

Not so in Israel. Despite near-constant conflict, its birthrate has hovered around 3 births per woman since 1980—the highest fertility rate in the developed world. Compare that with a peacetime America’s paltry 1.6 births per woman. Israel even experienced a baby boom in 2024, more than a year into its war in Gaza. Observers opine that existential threats can encourage a greater willingness to take on the burdens of family life and “keep the tribe going.”

Missiles flying overhead won’t stop the search for a partner. If anything, approaching a fellow shelterer with an irreverently themed pick-up line seems like a ray of sunshine amid the fog of war. At a time when many young men and women far from any battlefield decline to approach each other, that’s something to admire.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.