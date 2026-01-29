By Matthew Hennessey

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The best thing Bruce Springsteen ever did was admit he was a phoney.

It was a late-career reveal that endeared him to me—a fan grown weary of his aggressive partisanship.

In his 2016 autobiography, Mr. Springsteen confessed that he wasn’t the working class hero he’d always pretended to be. That blue-collar persona was borrowed from his father, who, in Mr. Springsteen’s telling, was a complicated and difficult man.

My sense is that Mr. Springsteen likes complicated and difficult men. His songs are filled with them. Screw-ups who can’t get their lives on track. Men crippled by heartbreak or haunted by demons, for whom daily survival is hard work. He loves those guys.

What he doesn’t love is anyone who disagrees with him politically.

On Wednesday, Mr. Springsteen released a new song, “The Streets of Minneapolis.” As the title suggests, it was recorded in a hurry and aimed at the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. You won’t be the least bit surprised by the undercooked lyrics or the overcooked delivery.

There were bloody footprints, where mercy should have stood. And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets. Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Mr. Springsteen’s disdain for Republicans predates MAGA. He called George W. Bush and Dick Cheney monsters. He accused them of torturing the Constitution and blackening the soul of America—“a generous nation,” as he wrote in a letter endorsing Barack Obama in 2008, “with a citizenry willing to tackle nuanced and complex problems.”

The thing about generosity is that it isn’t really generosity if it doesn’t extend to those with whom you disagree. Same for empathy. Same for nuance.

I think most Americans accept that immigration is a complex problem. We don’t want to break up families and ruin lives. But we do need to have a border, and we do need to have laws. If there were an easy solution we’d have cracked it by now.

Of course, Mr. Springsteen thinks there is an easy solution: Let ’em in and leave ’em alone. That’s a point of view, and he’s welcome to it. He’s also welcome to acknowledge that his wealth and fame insulate him from the consequences of an open border. He never does.

In a different world, the ICE and Border Patrol agents involved in the Minneapolis shootings might make sympathetic subjects for a Springsteen song. They are working-class guys, probably. Military veterans, in some cases. They may have gone to college, though probably not to Yale.

Mr. Springsteen won’t agree, but I’d guess most of them joined ICE or Border Patrol for the right reasons—that is, out of a genuine desire to serve.

They may have been poorly trained. They may have made mistakes under impossible pressure. No way did they wake up expecting to kill someone that day. In fact, I’d bet they’re heartbroken about the deaths of Pretti and Good.

But to believe that you’d have to believe in complexity and nuance.

Mr. Springsteen prefers the comfort of his anger. He’d rather have the moral certainty of blind loyalty to partisan absolutes. Those agents aren’t real people to him. They aren’t veterans and patriots. They aren’t fathers, husbands and sons.

No, they’re “federal thugs.” They’re “King Trump’s private army.”

Strange that a guy so adept at painting colorful portraits of complex and difficult men would be content to work only with black and white. I liked him better when he knew he was a phoney.

James B. Meigs

The U.S. is an affluent, high-tech nation. Why are we living so close to the edge of disaster? The current vulnerability is the result of deliberate policy choices to switch away from fossil fuels to wind and solar power.

Jack Butler

Photo: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg News

Although he ran against the Biden family’s business practices, President Trump hasn’t changed a thing in Washington. He simply funneled it through himself. Lobbyists are skipping over other targets and trying to get as close to Mr. Trump as they can.

Masada Siegel

Photo: Alamy

Waymo has been operating commercially in Scottsdale, Ariz., since October 2020. The safety record is what makes parents feel comfortable with driverless cars. George Jetson’s flying car might not be far behind.

Emma Camp

Photo: adrees latif/Reuters

Millennials, like many liberal young people before them, fell for the myth of inevitable political “progress”—the idea that the world would keep getting better, forever. Their sunny-eyed optimism couldn’t survive Donald Trump.

