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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith praises the super-rich; Samuel J. Abrams argues that the campus brats are taking over; and Mary Julia Koch urges concertgoers to put their phones away.

But first, this boy acts like a man . . .

A Heretic In the Church of the Poison Mind

—Matthew Hennessey

Courage has many useful definitions. Doing the right thing at no profit to yourself is one of the best. Few measure up. Count Boy George among them.

On Friday, the gender-bending Culture Club singer appeared on the Irish interview program, “The Late Late Show.” Host Patrick Kielty noted that ’80s-era pop star, real name George O’Dowd, had been in Golders Green, the Jewish London neighborhood, when two men were stabbed in a random, unprovoked attack last week. Boy George posted a message of support for the Jewish community afterward.

“I’ve kind of had a lot of abuse online for my support of my Jewish friends,” he said on Friday. “Being sort of asked to turn against a whole race of people is just not acceptable to me. And I’m getting a lot of abuse for it but I don’t really care.”

Mr. Kielty then did something extraordinary. He drew a straight line between Israeli actions in the Middle East and attacks on Jews in the West. Most TV hosts in most countries would hesitate before doing this. Pointing out that random Jews are being singled out for violence in places like Golders Green, Boulder, Colo., and West Bloomfield, Mich., underscores the reality that antisemitism is real and rising.

The victims of these attacks have nothing to do with Gaza. They aren’t Israeli; they’re Jews—innocent, ordinary Jews doing things like going shopping, having dinner and visiting houses of worship.

“You know you’ve got attacks on the Jewish community and the backdrop of that is obviously the horrors in Gaza,” said Mr. Kielty. “This is a complex thing.”

Wrong. Dangerous and wrong. Jews in London, New York, Dublin and Tokyo have the right not to be stabbed or blown up no matter what Israel does in pursuit of its security. Gaza is an excuse. By citing it as the context for these attacks, Mr. Kielty excuses violence against Jews because they’re Jews.

As I’ve noted before, Ireland has a serious problem with antisemitism. Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Irish political class has cultivated an environment of extreme hostility toward Israel and Jews. Irish social media is a sewer.

Ireland is one of a handful of countries refusing to participate in the upcoming Eurovision song contest because Israeli artists will perform. Boy George has himself faced pressure to boycott the contest, at which he is slated to sing. “Are people asking me as a principled human being to turn my back on my Jewish friends?” he asked recently. “It’s not going to happen, it’s never going to happen.”

On Friday, Boy George demonstrated his courage by addressing the antisemitism in the room: “If you don’t know any Jewish people, maybe that’s the problem.” He turned to the Irish audience and challenged them. “Do you know any Jewish people?” Silence answered his question. “Look at the quiet. So weird.”

Boy George is a good man. He has integrity and guts. Let’s hope others in his industry see the value in challenging the antisemitism that is sadly taking root in Ireland and elsewhere. Courage tends to be contagious.

Tinder Is the Night: How many swipes does it take to find love on a dating app? About 4,000, according to a new survey showing that the average U.S. user parses through that many profiles over eight months before finding any luck. And that’s only counting the ones who do. The whole game is rigged in favor of the most attractive profiles, so the vast majority of users don’t come away with long-term partners. Others burn out while scouring a bottomless pool of potential mates. Ditching the apps might actually improve your chances at love—or at least save you some screen time. — Mary Julia Koch

Secretary of Beats: Top U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio may no longer be the national archivist, but he does moonlight as a wedding DJ. Video emerged over the weekend of Mr. Rubio, currently serving as both secretary of state and national security adviser, in headphones behind the wheels of steel at a family celebration. His multiple roles have already become a familiar joke in the second Trump administration. Practically every news event—the demise of Spirit Airlines, political instability in another country—generates a new fake image of Mr. Rubio stoically taking charge in appropriate garb. But the DJ gig is real. — Jack Butler

Let’s get this party started. Photo: X.com

Devil in the Details: Hollywood is terrified that artificial intelligence will be a job killer. Count it as a win for humans and for irony, then, that the makers of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” hired a real person to create in-movie AI slop mocking Miranda Priestly, a thinly veiled portrait of Vogue editor Anna Wintour played by Meryl Streep. Alexis Franklin, the artist, has already received positive feedback for her fake AI art, but is unsure how to feel about it. “The response to this has been so interesting. ‘You nailed the AI slop of it!’ is such a harrowing compliment,” she said. Making fun of AI-generated content is marked safe from AI obsolescence. For now. — J.B.

Kyle Smith

In the Upside Down where our intelligentsia and also Elizabeth Warren live, the mobs are lighting their torches and giving their snarl muscles a workout.

But our greatest billionaires ought to have statues placed in public squares. Their stories should be taught to children as parables of inspiration.

Samuel J. Abrams

Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Some students you meet on elite college campuses are unmistakably more at home in the university setting than almost everyone else. They are the children of the faculty. Once, they grew up to be professors themselves. Increasingly, they grow up to run things.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: zoltan balogh/Shutterstock

Artists from Bob Dylan to Beyoncé have implemented phone restrictions at their concerts. It’s better to carry blurry mental images and an unshakeable memory than to come away from a show with a camera roll of crystal-clear recordings.

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