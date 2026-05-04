WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Vee
4hEdited

Ireland is not playing anti semitic games.

What a terrible thing to say.

The Irish see the propaganda behind oppression for what it is. Ireland is not supporting violence against anyone.

Stop with this framing. You are spreading lies about Ireland. Shame on you. I will report this.

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