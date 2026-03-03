The aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Beirut on March 2. Photo: Marwan Naamani/ZUMA Press

Hours after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, a video circulated on X.com claiming to show an Iranian missile approaching an American jet. In the footage, the pilot narrowly escapes and climbs high into the sky as the missile detonates. The breathtaking scene looks like it could be from a video game. Turns out, it is.

The footage is edited from a game called “War Thunder,” according to X’s “community notes” feature. No reports have confirmed the event ever took place. Yet the video has so far earned six million views on the platform.

Social media has exploded with AI-generated or out-of-context videos purporting to showcase missile strikes. Fake images have even surfaced of Ayatollah Khamenei trapped under rubble. Much of the content seems designed to antagonize public opinion against America and Israel.

One popular video shared Sunday by an Iraqi-based account claims to show the aftermath of a ballistic-missile strike against the USS Abraham Lincoln. U.S. Central Command dismissed claims of an attack as false. Another video posted early Saturday features a major airstrike hitting buildings and sending cars flying in the air, with the caption, “Israel and Iran are at it again,” written in Chinese. X clarified that the video is actually from the 12-day war between Iran and Israel last June.

Even before the U.S. unleashed Operation Epic Fury, a viral video claimed to show hypersonic missiles headed toward the USS Abraham Lincoln. Grok said the video is “likely psychological warfare and deterrence signaling.”

Iranian state TV, and proxies like the Houthis, have long used propaganda to project strength abroad and rally domestic support. Iran appears to be continuing to let official and semiofficial media access the internet and create deepfakes, Max Lesser, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, tells Free Expression. Iranian state-owned media organizations such as Press TV are still active on X.

Mr. Lesser notes that Russia and China may amplify claims coming from Iran about military successes, while commercial actors, including scam operations and clickbait “news sites,” will likely seek to create viral content for financial gain.

Propaganda is part of war. By the time it’s revealed to convey false information, if it ever is, millions of people have already seen and believed it. A fake photograph of an explosion near the Pentagon briefly sent U.S. stocks lower in May 2023. Gaps in the truth can quickly become geopolitical craters when events unfold at lightning speed and nations’ calculations change by the minute.

Misinformation and deepfakes can be especially convincing when they reinforce pre-existing beliefs. Even when debunked, they can cause lasting damage, blurring the distinction between truth and lies. Experts call this “the liar’s dividend,” and it undermines trust in even the credible accounts of journalists.

Missile exchanges in the Middle East could go on for weeks or longer. As you scroll for updates on X, remember it’s not all “news.” And recall that age-old maxim: Don’t believe everything you see.

