Jose A. Iglesias/Zuma Press

By James B. Meigs

As the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, many observers were shocked to see East German residents, once seemingly so loyal to their Communist government, cheering in the streets. Economist Timur Kuran dubbed the phenomenon a “preference cascade.” When people are pressured to conform, he wrote, they will hide their true beliefs for fear of censure or worse. And, since no one knows how many other people might share their heretical views, no one speaks up—until some rupture gives people the freedom to express their true preferences. Then the whole society seems to pivot at once; suddenly everyone admits the emperor has no clothes.

In recent weeks, a kind of preference cascade has begun sweeping through the thorny field of youth gender medicine. In her Free Expression column yesterday, Louise Perry told the story of Fox Varian, the young woman who recently won a landmark lawsuit against the psychologist and plastic surgeon who she believes rushed her into a double mastectomy at 16. At the time of surgery, Ms. Varian was convinced she would be happier as a boy. Those feelings passed, but too late to reverse the effects of her “gender-affirming care.”

For almost two decades, leading medical organizations have upheld puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and sometimes even surgery as appropriate care for young people suffering from gender dysphoria. Ms. Perry compares these drastic interventions with the lobotomies performed on mentally ill patients during the mid-20th century. In both cases, these treatments came to be accepted despite shockingly little evidence that their claimed benefits outweighed their harms.

Years from now, people will remember the Varian lawsuit as the moment when the youth gender-medicine dam broke. Just days after the jury’s decision, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons issued a statement strongly advising against gender surgery for patients under 19. Last week, the American Medical Association also came out against such surgeries. Those moves followed trends in Europe, where the U.K. and other countries have shuttered clinics that offered puberty blockers and other treatments to adolescents.

This sudden pivot raises two questions: First, how did such aggressive interventions come to be championed by the medical establishment in the first place? And second, how did that seemingly solid consensus unravel?

We like to think our top scientific and medical institutions reach decisions based on the rigorous weighing of evidence. What we see instead is that medical associations—like other elite institutions—have few antibodies to resist ideological capture. The American Academy of Pediatrics, for example, handed the task of defining gender-medicine policy to a small committee dominated by advocates for aggressive therapies. The AAP endorsed the activists’ conclusions and has yet to back away from these recommendations. Pediatricians who questioned this stance were largely intimidated into silence. Activist groups fought to banish skeptics from conferences, while journals boosted flimsy research supporting puberty blockers and other interventions. “These medications are well studied and have been used safely since the late 1980s,” Scientific American weighed in with breezy inaccuracy.

Advocates for youth gender medicine had a cultural tailwind at their back: “Trans kids” were the newest minority, in need of validation and protection. Depriving them of “lifesaving” treatments was both discriminatory and inhumane in this view. Few dared to challenge this framing, at least not in elite, liberal circles. Even late-night comedians manned the barricades. John Oliver argued that giving puberty-blocking drugs to preteens was akin to pushing the “pause button” on a remote control.

The pushback to these ideas began overseas, as author J.K. Rowling began questioning elements of the transgender movement. In the U.S., a handful of journalists risked career suicide by grabbing the third rail of youth gender medicine. Science writer Jesse Singal’s well-reported 2018 Atlantic cover story on the topic produced a wave of outrage. But he stayed on the beat, publishing a series of articles documenting how “major medical institutions have failed the public on this issue.” These journalistic criticisms were boosted by accounts from whistleblowers, including a former Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic staffer who alleged that children were given drugs without “appropriate or accurate” mental-health screening. Finally, a string of brave “detransitioners” came forward with their own heartbreaking personal stories of mistreatment at the hands of supposed experts.

Over time, these critiques chipped away at the ideological wall protecting youth gender medicine from normal scientific scrutiny. That wall is now collapsing, though the preference cascade is far from complete. For example, the American Medical Association hasn’t rolled back its support for puberty blockers and other youth treatments. But the new openness will allow more scientific honesty about these fraught questions. And it will help parents of troubled children be more skeptical of “expert” advice.

In some ways, elite opinion is just catching up to mainstream American views on the topic. According to a 2025 Pew poll, 56% of Americans favor laws banning gender-transition treatments for minors. About half of U.S. states have passed such laws, a move the Trump administration supports.

In a better world, laws to protect children from dangerous medical experiments wouldn’t be necessary. Imagine if the medical establishment had taken its do-no-harm doctrine seriously, instead of yielding to pressure groups. Imagine if, instead of stonewalling critics, U.S. medical associations and journals had launched their own rigorous efforts to assess youth gender medicine claims. That pivot is taking place at last—but too late to help patients unhappy with their altered bodies, and too late to restore the medical profession’s damaged credibility.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.