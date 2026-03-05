Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton.’ Photo: NETFLIX

“Bridgerton” is back. The popular Netflix series, set in a fantastical version of Regency-era England, is now in its fourth season. This time the story centers around Benedict, the second-oldest child of the noble (and numerous) Bridgerton family, and his forbidden love with a maid named Sophie. The season is a Cinderella story. Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of an earl, forced into servitude by her evil stepmother.

This latest installment doesn’t break from the mold set by previous seasons. It’s filled to the brim with subplots and sex scenes, costumes that alternate between glitter-bedecked prom dresses and grandma’s sofa upholstery, and handsome men taking puffy shirts on and off at a breakneck pace.

“Bridgerton” is enjoyable to look at. The soapy storyline held my attention almost against my will. But there was also a pesky sense of dissonance. It irritated me like a too-tight corset at a debutante ball.

Over four seasons, “Bridgerton” has come to be defined by a contradiction. The show is at once driven by the dramatic (and erotic) potential of vaguely historical regressive social mores, and unable to allow its characters to behave in ways that might offend a 2020s progressive. For the record, my complaint isn’t about the show’s racial diversity—on that count, consider my disbelief suspended. Rather, “Bridgerton” tells you that its characters are confined by elaborate norms of high society and strict sexual conservatism, but the moment such rules become inconvenient, characters toss them off with distinctly modern open-mindedness.

The examples are sometimes absurd. Sophie is unfazed by Benedict’s admission that he’s bisexual. The widowed, middle-aged Bridgerton matriarch arranges a casual hook-up with her best friend’s brother. Sophie—herself the product of an illicit union between a nobleman and a maid—initially refuses to become Benedict’s mistress, reasonably worried about the predictable consequences, but leaps into bed with him in the next episode.

The show’s characters lament the repressive social demands that drive their lives. These sometimes surpass the actual restrictions of 19th-century society. The characters believe that an unmarried man and woman can’t be seen alone—even for a moment—lest it ruin the woman’s reputation (the writers have not read any Jane Austen, it seems). The going assumption is that a girl who has failed to secure a proposal after attending a ball or two is destined for spinsterhood.

In the end, the characters’ pronouncements about their oppressions feel unconvincing. The show ultimately has no stakes, because every social obstacle melts away under the modern assurance that love is love. It isn’t surprising that the most emotionally effective storyline—the sudden death of a young husband—is the show’s one hardship that can’t be fixed with an inclusive attitude.

Fans might argue that my criticism has judged the show on the wrong terms. In fairness, “Bridgerton” isn’t trying to be Austen. It isn’t even trying to be like other loosely historical television shows directed at women—say, “Outlander” or “The Gilded Age.” “Bridgerton” is about aesthetics—cravats and glittery dresses, and more importantly, how delightful it is to watch what happens when characters take them off.

The problem isn’t that “Bridgerton” is historically inaccurate; it’s that it can commit neither to the stuffy realities of 19th-century social mores nor to total fantasy. The show asks viewers to imagine a world where premarital hand-holding leads to total ruin. Yet its characters enjoy a degree of sexual freedom that would make a fraternity brother blush. The result feels hollow, a story that’s much like the pastel pastries its characters are constantly eating: all sweetness and no substance.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.