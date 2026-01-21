WSJ Free Expression

12h

Praise and constructive critique here for the lovely Louise: this is a fab op-ed. It works because you focus on one main idea throughout. In my fangirl opinion, your writing best translates in long-form, like the first-rate essay you wrote for “First Things” on the cockney or your book on the sexual revolution. This is because you’re an original thinker making nuanced points that draw on history, anthropology, and evo psych. Sometimes I’ve felt your short op-eds in the NYT and WSJ don’t “work” as well, because there’s too many large threads jammed in a short word count with less room for development. And these ideas really *do* require explanation and development for the lay-reader. For ex, IMO the mamdani-baby article had too much going on in a short space: ancestral humans, baby psych, and communism. It almost seemed like the writer was throwing disjointed ideas at the reader to see what sticks. This is simply because you don’t have the space in these op-Eds to show your deep, nuanced, and insightful train of thought in the way you would with a long form piece. In any case, the pithy, simple big idea in the Mr. Bean article works fabulously bc it’s “compressible” to a short length. Sadly not all your brilliant ideas are. Said with love for you, Louise from a huge fan!

12h

Not surprised these Brits were played by a Nigerian charlatan who likes the London life. Tragic.

