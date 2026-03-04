WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crimson's avatar
Crimson
11h

I’m astonished at the success of the globalist propaganda. The powerlessness of all the people is also striking. There are no intimidating men leading the grassroots movements. Not in numbers. It’s all students and old ladies. I am shocked that England lets this happen.

Reply
Share
DeepLeftAnalysis🔸's avatar
DeepLeftAnalysis🔸
14h

As Britain becomes more racially diverse, this Islamic-Leftist alliance will break down, and the Islamists will start their own party. But open theocratic politics will drive moderate voters into the hands of the right, including many of the secular and LGBTQ voters that currently vote Green. In France, this kind of secularist anti-Islamism is already light-years ahead, due to the French experience with Algeria in the 1980s.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture