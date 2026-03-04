Photo: Oli Scarff/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

My drive to the gym takes me down a major road on which every lamppost carries a St. George’s Cross, the flag of England. Hundreds of flags were attached with zip ties at some point last summer, presumably by a team of people using a cherry picker, or possibly a very tall ladder.

In many parts of Britain, the flags erected as part of “Operation Raise the Colours,” as it was christened on social media, have been removed by local government authorities who regarded them as politically provocative or racist. In some cases, left-wing counterprotesters ripped the flags down themselves. But for now, the ones near our house remain in situ.

Until recently, it was quite rare to see the national flag flown in Britain, particularly in England. You might see quaint Union Jack bunting in tourist areas or St. George’s flags during an international sports fixture. But the flags erected by nationalist protesters during “Operation Raise the Colours” stand out because they are unusual. English people used to think it a bit gauche to make too much fuss about the flag. A bit—forgive me, readers—American. But things have changed in recent years.

Flags drew passionate interest in the lead-up to a British parliamentary by-election last week for the district of Gorton and Denton. This Manchester constituency is poor and highly segregated along ethnic and religious lines. In some western parts of the district, more than 80% of residents are Muslim, while some eastern parts are almost entirely non-Muslim.

“Operation Raise the Colours” has been particularly vigorous in Manchester, England’s third-largest city. It’s been praised by Nigel Farage, the leader of the populist Reform Party currently topping national polls. Despite Mr. Farage’s careful efforts to ensure that the leadership of his party is multiethnic, the Reform base is overwhelmingly composed of white voters, which is why Reform found its strongest support in the eastern half of Gorton and Denton. It is this group, of course, that is most likely to rally behind the cross of St. George.

Meanwhile, the flags of both Palestine and Pakistan featured prominently, both on the streetscapes of Muslim-majority parts of Manchester and in the Green Party’s campaigning. The Greens ultimately won a handsome victory in last week’s election by taking votes from the governing Labour Party, previously the preferred choice among Muslim voters. In case anyone missed the symbolism of the flags, the Greens also produced an Urdu-language campaign video that sought to associate senior Labour figures with Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi. If this section of the electorate has a unifying flag, it is the flag of Palestine—the symbol of Muslim solidarity worldwide.

Gorton and Denton is also home to another group of voters, one with outsized institutional power and a special passion for a different set of flags. Over the summer, left-wing counter-protesters in Manchester launched a project to redesign St. George’s flags as “emblems of inclusivity,” such as by flying flags bearing slogans like “everybody welcome.” Like the rest of Britain, the Mancunian streetscape has also been adorned with the rainbow chevron Progress Pride flags, including rainbow street crossings that were first installed by the authorities in 2018 in the name of celebrating diversity.

It was this smaller faction that originally flocked to the Greens, a party that used to have a sandal-wearing, granola-crunching energy and very little democratic success, although it has always attracted more support in affluent and liberal areas. But in recent years the once-marginal Green Party has managed to secure a fragile coalition between two groups united in their opposition to Reform, even if they disagree on much else: an alliance of the rainbow flag with the Palestinian one.

As disillusionment with Labour has spread across the country over the last year or so, the Greens have begun to attract a large proportion of young people—49% of 18- to 24-year-olds, according to a new YouGov poll—and particularly young women. Many of these voters are attracted to the Greens’ radical progressive messages on LGBT issues, drug legalization and the sex industry.

The Green Party is also successfully shaping its message around the preferences of Muslim voters who are interested in more mundane issues such as the cost of living and the state of public service, but also express an intense interest in the war in Gaza and feel that the Labour party has betrayed them on this front.

Despite making up a small proportion of the overall population, British Muslims are concentrated in urban seats in which the first-past-the-post electoral system puts them at an advantage. And for now, these voters seem willing to tolerate the Greens’ more radical progressive policies, although some have expressed alarm upon learning of the more extreme parts of the Green manifesto. (“It seems they hid those policies,” one Muslim voter told the Telegraph last week.)

Meanwhile, voters in the rainbow half of the Green Party coalition seem to have no idea that most Muslims take an opposing view on issues like sexuality. In electoral terms, this hardly matters; the point is that both groups of voters are united in their mission to block Reform from gaining power.

The Green victory in Gorton and Denton offers two lessons.

The first is that the rainbow/Gaza coalition, described in France as Islamo-gauchisme, is currently a winning strategy. It may become more influential in European countries with substantial Muslim populations, particularly Britain and France.

The second lesson concerns the resilience of the democratic process itself. Many British commentators have met this by-election result with dismay, even panic. Here is further proof that as Britain’s demographics change, the democratic process will morph into an ethnic headcount. In an uncanny coincidence, the proportion of white voters in the population of Gorton and Denton—57%—matches the figure projected for the United Kingdom as a whole by 2050. The by-election suggests that ethnic mobilization is a game that the currently fractured, listless ethnic majority is on track to lose.

The word “Ulsterisation” is increasingly used to describe the emergence of flags on British streets. It recalls similar scenes during the Troubles in Ulster, when flags were used to demarcate loyalist and republican areas, a visible sign of a society at war with itself.

When I discuss my neighborhood flags with other locals, everyone expresses a wary endorsement. “What’s wrong with flying the English flag in England?” is the general sentiment. In one sense, this is true. But it’s also true that, not so long ago, quiet parts of English suburbia were untroubled by symbolic displays of loyalty and territorialism. I wish we could go back to the time when flag-waving was simply considered gauche.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.