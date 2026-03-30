By Dominic Green

Golders Green in north London on March 24. Photo: Henry Nicholls/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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London

Legend has it that when the ravens leave the Tower of London, England will fall. In 1940, after German bombing reduced the Tower’s ravens to a single pair, Winston Churchill ordered that their population be restocked, to sustain Londoners’ morale. Today, Britain’s Jews are besieged by incitement and violence, and starting to take wing. But the government offers only words, not action. If England loses its Jews, it’s a bad omen for everyone.

In the early hours of March 23, three hooded men set fire to four ambulances parked on the grounds of Machzike Hadath, an Orthodox synagogue in Golders Green, the north London neighborhood at the heart of Jewish life in Britain. The fire destroyed three ambulances and damaged a fourth. While six fire engines and 40 firefighters fought the flames, the explosion of oxygen cylinders inside the ambulances blew out the windows of a nearby apartment block.

Since the war with Iran began, nearly a dozen attacks against Jewish sites have occurred in Western Europe. All have been claimed by Harakat al-Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (the Islamic Movement of the Righteous Companions). As the Journal reported on March 25, the group may be a front for a long-planned Iranian campaign. British police arrested two “British nationals” (a phrase suggesting they are foreign-born) in connection with the arson attack. But the government hasn’t called it terrorism.

The ambulances belong to the local branch of Hatzalah, a Jewish charity that provides emergency medical services to people of all faiths. When the National Health Service is short of ambulances, as it often is, it calls on Hatzalah. When the Jews of Britain are under attack, as they constantly are, they must call on the government.

The arson attack in Golders Green happened nearly six months after an Islamist attack on a synagogue in Manchester on the morning of Yom Kippur. Then as now, the Labour government said the right things. No one believes them.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the arson as an “horrific antisemitic attack.” But Mr. Starmer is no Churchill, as President Trump recently noted. Health Minister Wes Streeting visited Golders Green on the day after the attack and said that “the whole country” will stand with British Jews after a “shocking, cowardly and despicable act of evil.” The country may stand with its Jews, but Labour can’t afford to. At the 2024 election, Mr. Streeting beat an Islamist challenger by only 586 votes. In recently released WhatsApp messages, he warned he would be “toast” at the next elections if Mr. Starmer didn’t recognize a Palestinian state.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan didn’t visit Golders Green, but he said Jews were “scared” and that people should not “conflate two very separate issues”: Middle Eastern politics and the plight of Jews in London. Metropolitan Police commissioner Mark Rowley stayed away, but promised 264 extra officers and armed patrols in Jewish neighborhoods.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Messrs. Khan and Rowley have surrendered the streets of London to radical Islamist mobs whose calls for Israel’s destruction and incitement against Jews are widely considered to be breaches of British law. In April 2024, Mr. Khan was obliged to apologize after calling Britain’s chief rabbi “Islamophobic.”

I didn’t see a single police officer on Golders Green Road on Friday morning, let alone an armed patrol. The streets and stores were busy with Jewish residents shopping before Shabbat. For all the fine words of concern, soft targets such as the Kosher Deli butchers and Carmelli’s bagel bakery were unprotected.

No one looked scared. There was no sign of panic. London’s Jews have a triple dose of stoicism. The Blitz is an ancestral memory. Many families have close relatives in Israel. And the left-Islamist assault on Jewish life in Britain has been going on for years. But British Jews can only “Keep Calm and Carry On” for so long. We aren’t scared. We are angry and disgusted.

When Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy visited Manchester in October, outraged members of the Jewish community shouted him down. Mr. Streeting was heckled by local Jews in Golders Green. When Communities Secretary Steve Reed visited Machzike Hadath, he was mobbed by angry Jews and members of Golders Green’s large community of Persian exiles. Britain readmitted Jews in the 1650s, just before the ravens took up residence in the Tower. We are Britain’s longest-standing minority. We are a model of law-abiding, taxpaying, patriotic assimilation. Yet like most Britons, we no longer trust the government.

On Friday, I met a friend for coffee on Golders Green Road. We had the usual conversation. How long have we got? One of his three children has already left for Israel. So have his wife’s parents and his nephews. Everyone is making plans. Everyone has identified his last straw. The U.K.’s Jewish population is less than 300,000: smaller than the Jewish population of greater Boston. Most of our families have been here for generations, but now we’re telling our children to look elsewhere.

We are one mass-casualty attack away from the beginning of the end of Jewish life in Britain.

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.