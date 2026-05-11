By Dominic Green

Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage in Romford, England on May 8. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

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London

There are no midterms in British politics. But in the distempered and disunited kingdom of Keir Starmer, last week’s local elections served much the same purpose. The governing Labour Party didn’t just get what Barack Obama, in a spasm of humility following the 2010 midterms, called a “shellacking” from Nigel Farage and his Reform U.K. Party. Overnight, British voters redrew the political map by popular demand.

More than 5,000 seats, about 40% of the national total, were contested on May 7. Every level of government below the London parliament was up for grabs: the national assemblies in Scotland and Wales; the patronage-rich regional assemblies and mayoralties of the English provinces; the big-city, big-spending borough councils of London, Manchester and Birmingham; and the hundreds of village and neighborhood wards. Alongside perennial local issues such as garbage collection and pothole repair, candidates ran on issues beyond the power of local authority: crime, immigration, terrorism, the welfare tab, the economy and wars in the Middle East.

By dawn on May 8, the electoral map looked like a Jackson Pollock painting. On the broad canvas of the countryside and suburbs, little drips of deep-blue Torydom floated amid the broad-brush blue swathes of Reform U.K. and the yellow streaks of the Liberal Democrats. In the fragmented cities, splatters of Labour’s rose red were disrupted by the verdant blotches of the Green Party, and nearly 200 mysterious gray blobs called “independent” that affirmed the arrival of Muslim clan networks as an electoral force.

Mr. Farage’s Reform U.K. took the biggest share of votes (26%) and saw its local representation jump from two council seats to 1,453, and also took control of 14 councils. The other three horsemen of the bipartisan apocalypse all surged, too. Affluent liberals gave the Liberal Democrats a further 155 seats. The Greens, whose leader Zach Polanski claimed that “Gaza is on the ballot,” gained 441 seats and five councils. The independents, who agreed about Gaza, rose 34 seats to 205. But the Conservatives lost 563 councilors and six of their 15 councils. And Labour lost 1,496 councilors and 38 of their 66 councils. A further 64 councils now have no overall control.

Britain is a state of four nations with devolved assemblies in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and an emergent fifth nation of Muslims whose values and votes diverge from the other four. Labour and the Conservatives are British parties, based in Westminster, but British politics are now nationalist politics. The old couple still appeal to a political settlement called Britain, but the peoples who live under it are asserting their own identities. While Reform U.K has replaced the Conservatives as the party of the English people, Labour’s base has split in all directions. Farmers and affluent white liberals vote Liberal Democrat. Debt-ridden young graduates and men in dresses vote Green. Urban Muslims vote Green or independent. Class differences amplify these splits—this is, after all, still England—but identity now trumps all. And Labour isn’t a party of patriots.

The Scots and Welsh voted for their national assemblies as well as their local councils. The results were the worst in the history of Scottish Labour and Welsh Labour. The Scottish Nationalist Party broke Labour’s centurylong grip on Scotland in the 2015 general elections. Now, Labour is tied with Reform U.K. in second place, and a by-election away from losing its claim to be Scotland’s default opposition.

In Wales, a Labour stronghold for more than a century, the nationalists of Plaid Cymru came first, with Reform U.K. in second place. The first minister, Welsh Labour’s Eluned Morgan, became the first head of a British government to lose a seat while in office, and the first leader of any British party to lose a seat since 1906, when the Conservatives’ Arthur Balfour lost East Manchester.

Labour still runs London, but the Greens and independents are eating into Labour’s inner-city fiefdoms. Birmingham is now split six ways, and though Manchester remains Labour’s northern redoubt, Reform U.K. and the Greens made significant inroads. England’s suburbs and commuter towns are the last Conservative bastions, and the Conservatives remain the Parliamentary opposition. But Reform U.K. now rules council chambers in suburban Manchester and Birmingham, and in every council in the county of Essex, east of London. A new form of middle-class English diversity is taking shape as suburban, middle-class voters—white, Afro-Caribbean, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh and recently arrived Hong Kongers—reorient themselves into the emerging English nation.

The English people are off the couch and a quiet revolution is afoot. If these local elections were replicated at the national level, Mr. Farage’s Reform U.K. would win the most seats, but require a coalition with the Conservatives to secure a majority. No wonder the Conservatives’ leader Kemi Badenoch detected a moral victory in Thursday’s losses. Meanwhile, Mr. Starmer clings on in the name of stability, and promises “change” to voters who have endured more than enough change for their liking, and all of it of the wrong kind.

Mr. Starmer’s premiership has entered the twilight familiar from the short, fiasco-ridden tenures of his Conservative predecessors. Labour’s parliamentary majority means that it isn’t obliged to call an election before late 2029. But the party has lost the country for a generation, and the factional struggle over Mr. Starmer’s heir is already afoot. The markets are watching. In election week, yields on U.K. 30-year gilts (government bonds) hit 5.78%, their highest level since 1998. Yields on 10-year gilts are at their highest since 2008. If Mr. Starmer stays, his hapless government will lose the confidence of the markets and face a bond crisis. The same will happen if he goes and Labour falls into civil war. Only Mr. Starmer seems confident that he can reverse the drift to disaster. But he is always wrong.

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.