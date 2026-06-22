By Dominic Green

Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

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A decade after the British voted to leave the European Union, the U.K. is buckling under extremist politics, an immigration crisis and a crippling budgetary crunch. Did Brexit break Britain?

In the weeks before the vote, Prime Minister David Cameron claimed that leaving would “put a bomb under our economy.” George Osborne, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and a leader of the Remain campaign, predicted disaster for the City of London’s financial services, instant recession and job losses, raised borrowing costs and mortgage rates, and a so-called “punishment budget” of tax increases and spending cuts to fill a “black hole” in public finances. The two Conservatives warned voters that the “shock of walking out of Europe would tip the ‎economy into reverse.”

The apocalypse never happened. The big banks stayed, and the City of London remains Europe’s only globally significant financial center. The economy held steady until the pandemic hit. Covid and its aftereffects make it impossible for anyone to agree whether Brexit created a massive economic drag, or merely added marginal costs that would, in a well-run economy, be a tolerable collateral cost of sovereignty. The result is a culture war for statisticians and a further decline in the status of the experts.

Brexit didn’t break the British economy, but it certainly broke British politics. The Leavers won the referendum, but the Conservative Party seized defeat from the jaws of victory. Boris Johnson, the Leave campaigner who was Mr. Cameron’s foreign secretary, promised to reroute Britain’s contributions to the EU to the National Health Service and reduce mass immigration. Mr. Johnson pushed Brexit through Parliament. The U.K. and the EU agreed to the terms of their divorce in January 2020. But the NHS remains a dysfunctional money pit and the immigration crisis hasn’t been solved, to say the least.

Covid pushed Britain’s taxes and public debt to the limit, cost Mr. Johnson his job as prime minister and derailed whatever plans anyone had for generating the promised Brexit boom. The ultimate beneficiary was Mr. Johnson’s rival and arm’s-length ally in the Leave campaign, Nigel Farage, who now leads Reform U.K. Mr. Farage is set to win the next elections, so he may get what he has long wished for, good and hard. He more than anyone made the Brexit referendum happen. Mr. Johnson only promised to “get Brexit done.” Mr. Farage will be expected to make it work.

The Brexit stress-test revealed two structural weaknesses, one political, the other economic. Politically, Brexit returned democratic sovereignty to a Parliament that had forgotten how to exercise it. The political echelon and most of the London media never wanted to leave the EU. They rejected the people’s call for a renewed social contract, and for action on mass immigration in particular. The result was a decade lost to bitterness.

Economically, Britain is now nearing two lost decades. The structural weaknesses exposed by the crash of 2008 are still unaddressed. They’ve been compounded by antigrowth policies such as Net Zero and cuts to domestic oil and gas production. Brexit didn’t do this. Britain’s politicians did it under their own Green-powered steam. Similar ideological assumptions identify rejoining the EU as the quick fix for Britain’s deep problems.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the current Labour government, calls “realignment” with the EU the “biggest prize.” Peter Kyle, the business secretary, thinks the Eurozone is “where the magic happens.” In reality, Brexit has accelerated a pre-2016 trend that offers Britain an economic future. As Europe’s share of global output shrinks, the value of Britain’s exports to non-EU nations rises. In 2025, a Parliamentary briefing reported, exports to non-EU nations generated 59% of Britain’s earnings. The Remainers are right that Britain will benefit from smoother trade with its closest neighbors. The Leavers are right that Britain can’t thrive without looking beyond Europe.

Whatever the charismatic hustlers of Leave claimed in 2016, Brexit never was a universal cure. Nor, as the sententious hold-outs of Remain and “Bregret” still claim, was it a fatal dose of populist toxins, Russian influence and American social media. Sovereignty is a premise of the dilemmas of self-rule, not their solution. Ten years on, the British people are free to chart their future, but they still await marching orders from the political class.

Sometimes, we really can’t put a price on freedom. We can, however, count the cost of political failure.

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.