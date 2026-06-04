By Dominic Green

Protesters outside Southampton Central Police Station in the U.K. on June 2. Photo: Lab Mo/SOPA Images/ZUMA Press

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London

The age of George Floyd ended as it began, with a scuffle in the street and the dying man saying, “I can’t breathe.” Those words were recorded on a police bodycam on Dec. 3, 2025, in Southampton, U.K., as Henry Nowak, 18, bled to death from five stab wounds from the Sikh ceremonial dagger carried by Vickrum Digwa, 23.

When the police arrived, Nowak told the police he had been stabbed. “Don’t think you have, mate,” an officer said.

Mr. Digwa’s brother had phoned in a claim that “we just got attacked racially.” The magic word “racially” had activated the police. They came to arrest a racist. Three officers dragged Nowak across the parking bay in front of Mr. Digwa’s house, handcuffed him, and held him down while his lungs filled with blood. Nine times Nowak told them he had been stabbed, and nine times they ignored him. They tarried before administering CPR, and didn’t call an ambulance until after he was dead. Even then, according to Nowak’s family, they didn’t handcuff Mr. Digwa, but accompanied him inside the house so he could choose what his mother would make for his dinner. The footage is sickening to watch.

In Britain as in the U.S., accusations of racism carry more of a charge than accusations of rape or murder. The Digwa family exploited this. The police knew the penalties of a misstep in the delicate dance of multiculturalist “community relations.” The police’s contemptuous tone and formulaic brutality are the proofs of how that awareness distorted their responses.

Mr. Digwa was convicted of murder last week. The subsequent release of the bodycam footage led to violent protests in Nowak’s hometown, a media-enhanced convulsion in Westminster, and, because all local politics is now global and partisan, denunciations from the American right. Nowak’s case is made for media, as all life now is, because everything is filmed. It fits a familiar narrative of “Broken Britain,” the land of knife-happy immigrants, “two-tier” justice, and politically correct policing. It has a twist of novelty because Mr. Digwa is Sikh, not Muslim. And, as British life often does, it reflects harshly on America’s own march of folly.

“Everyone in this country is equal before the law,” Labour Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told the House of Commons while a crowd of white men hurled trash bins at the police in Southampton on June 2. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer denied Nigel Farage’s allegation that the U.K. has a “two-tier” policing problem. Mr. Starmer and Ms. Mahmood are lawyers, so they know section 141 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988. This gives Sikhs a unique collective exemption from the law against carrying bladed weapons because their religion commands the wearing of a kirpan knife. Anyone else is liable for prosecution.

This isn’t real equality under the law. It is state-mandated discrimination, indulging the un-British values of immigrant minorities at the expense of the history and values of the indigenous majority. It replaces the individual’s rights in law with collective rights, allocated unequally by color and creed. Its enforcement requires the suppression of speech, because the British don’t wish to be degraded in their own home, and the suspension of reason, because multiculturalism, antiracism and all the other bogus doctrines of our liberally illiberal institutions are fantasies that collapse on contact with reality.

Decades of left-wing activism embedded this antidemocratic doctrine into the British legal system. It completed its institutional conquest in the fit of hysterical cynicism that followed George Floyd’s death in 2020. The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, whose officers responded to the Nowak murder scene, called Floyd’s death a “pivotal moment for policing in the U.K.,” and advised officers to approach members of ethnic minorities not as individuals, but as vectors of “impact, trauma and history.” This domesticates the “communal” divide-and-rule policing of the British Empire in the vocabulary of American progressivism.

Mr. Starmer and his ministers took a knee for George Floyd. They won’t do that for Henry Nowak. Britain’s rulers, its pseudo-aristocracy of lanyard-class lawyers and bureaucrats, view the English people as far-right racists, much as the Georgian lords viewed them as a mob of thugs, undeserving of votes or care. White Britons are being taught by a hostile state to view themselves as a racial collective in the struggle for patronage and preference, and to see the police as the enemy.

The legitimacy of the British state is nearly forfeit, and Britain is heading toward the rocks of the multicultural reckoning. As Caliban tells Prospero in “The Tempest,” “You taught me language, and my profit on’t/ Is I know how to curse.”

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.