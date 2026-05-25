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WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
4h

The excesses of ICE.

And that’s where you lost me whiner

ICE is ridding us of child rapists, child murderers, extortioners, cartel members , plain old women rapists and drug dealers. Oh and human traffickers of children and women for forced labor and sex slavery.

You elitist shills for the islamocommie Trump hater democrats are more into shielding those criminals than being for the safety of American citizens. And you stand with hundred millionaire hypocrites like one note Springsteen whose only interaction with an illegal is the guy who grooms his daughters horses, maybe.

You’re beyond disgusting

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annademo's avatar
annademo
1h

If I were to spend $700 to hear this old has been sing you can be sure I'd be yelling at him to "Shut up and sing!" That's what I paid for. I can get the leftwing political speeches I want for free on CNN and MS-DNC.

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