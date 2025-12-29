Members of Princeton’s Catholic campus ministry on May 16, 2025. Photo: Luis Andres Henao/Associated Press

When John Phillips got his acceptance letter to Harvard College, he almost said “no.” Having attended only Catholic schools in suburban Illinois, Mr. Phillips said, “I was worried I wouldn’t be able to grow my faith in a secular environment.” Harvard was founded in 1636 to educate Puritan clergy, but long ago abandoned its Christian identity and its foundation of classical curriculum.

Yet soon after Mr. Phillips set foot on the Ivy League campus in 2022, he met students who were equally committed to Catholicism, while pursuing hard classes and ambitious extracurriculars. “I saw a community I could be part of,” he said. Now president of the Harvard Catholic Center, Mr. Phillips has seen the Catholic presence on campus take on a life of its own.

This fall, the Catholic Center and its affiliated parish, St. Paul’s, boast 80 people seeking to formally enter the church. That’s double the number from last year and “our largest class ever, by a wide margin,” said Fr. Nathaniel Sanders, 34, Harvard’s undergraduate Catholic chaplain. Sunday Mass attendance now averages 300 students, up from around 200 a few years ago. Students describe it as a staple event on campus, followed by a big sit-down dinner that includes both Catholics and non-Catholics.

“It’s really impressive to be in a Catholic community with a lot of people my age,” says Adaolisa Mba, a junior at Harvard and the formation chair at the Catholic Center. “We motivate each other to be closer to God.”

What’s happening at Harvard mirrors a larger shift. Each generation since the mid-20th century has been less religious than the one before, but Gen Z is different. Young Catholics today are particularly devout. The share of Catholics aged 18-35 who attend church every week or more rebounded to 19% in 2024 from a low of 15% in 2018, according to the General Social Survey, which has tracked Mass attendance since 1972. The Cooperative Election Study found that this cohort of Christians is more likely to attend church weekly than Christians of the same age were in 2008.

“Increasingly, they don’t go to a Catholic Church because their parents want them to, but because they really want to,” said Ryan Burge, a Washington University political scientist who specializes in religion. Though still a small share of the population, Catholic converts tend to be more enthusiastic than those born into the faith. “You convert because you really do believe,” said Mr. Burge.

College campuses have become fertile ground for this fervor. Catholic chaplains serving dozens of U.S. colleges describe growing student interest in the Catholic faith, including Mass, Bible studies, confessionals and other engagements. “On a secular campus, there’s a search for another voice—the perennial voice of the Church,” said Fr. Justin Bolger, who serves the Catholic community of both Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design. He reports that 35 students are preparing to enter the church this year, the largest number in at least a decade.

Young missionaries are bringing fresh energy to campus. Programs like the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, or Focus, send teams of recent college graduates to work as missionaries alongside university chaplains across the country. “Many in leadership in the Church today realize the importance of investing in young people, which often is connected with assigning young and zealous priests to work in this ministry,” said Fr. Matthew Hood, 35. He is the chaplain for the Detroit Catholic Campus Ministry, which serves more than 300 students across four universities in the Detroit area, up from a handful of students four years ago. Fr. Hood estimated that three-quarters of conversions are among students with some foundation in Christianity. The rest have none. They range from former Muslims and Hindus to lapsed atheists.

The movement is gaining its own momentum. Roy Boyd, a student leader at Princeton’s Catholic ministry, says he isn’t going out of his way to evangelize his peers—it’s happening organically. “Almost inevitably, when we’re talking to our Protestant friends, the conversation turns to Catholic theology,” he said. Raised Protestant, Mr. Boyd converted to Catholicism during his junior year at Princeton. His curiosity grew after one of his Catholic friends gave him a set of rosary beads, which he has used every day since.

Mr. Boyd’s two favorite times of the week are Eucharistic adoration, held on Tuesday nights in a Gothic chapel on campus, and Sunday Mass, when students pack the pews to sing Latin and Greek hymns: “The liturgy draws people in because it’s just so beautiful.”

Some scholars see religiosity as a reaction to a loneliness epidemic fueled by the digital age and inflamed by the Covid pandemic. Campus ministries have become springboards for in-person connection and authentic friendship. Catherine Horner, Dartmouth senior and a recent convert from Presbyterianism, began attending Mass at the college’s Catholic center her freshman year. “I discovered a community through which love shone,” she said. “Catholics interacted with other people in a way that was beautiful, humane, and personalistic.”

Ms. Horner also appreciates that the ministry values temperance: “I have learned how to be merry without being excessive.”

Many students are drawn to Catholicism because of its intellectual history, which is shaped by influential thinkers like G.K. Chesterton and Saint Thomas Aquinas. In a freshman-year class on the history of early modern Britain, Harvard student Leo Koerner said he realized that Catholic beliefs, such as the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist, are spiritually rich, not outdated. “That class showed that the dark ages weren’t that dark,” he said. Inspired, Mr. Koerner, who was raised Anglican, was confirmed into the Catholic Church the following year. He now leads a reading group at the Harvard Catholic Center to explore the role of Catholic social teachings in economics.

Much of the discussion around young Catholics has centered on a distaste for more relaxed Protestant alternatives and the left-wing establishment. The online reach of figures like Vice President JD Vance and the late Charlie Kirk has energized interest in conservative Christian values, particularly among young men. Yet politics is more of a launching point than a lasting framework, according to Fr. Hood. College students who seek the church to anchor their conservative views find that faith runs deeper than party allegiances, he said: “I have noticed that young men who are active in partisan politics become less intense in any political activism and more concerned about living out their Catholic faith in its fullness.”

“My friends and I are all conservative, but if the parties were to flip and the Democrats were pushing Catholic social teaching and the Republicans weren’t, then we’d all vote Democrat,” said Mr. Boyd.

Some wonder if this moment represents a true religious revival or a countercultural phase. Mr. Burge found in his research that the ages of 18-29 are a crucial period when people either leave or join a church. “If people are coming to church for the first time in their late teens or 20s, that sets them on a life course,” he said.

Mr. Koerner notes that the classic theologian St. Augustine didn’t simply fill a void of loneliness through his union with God; he found a sense of stability, an inner order. In a similar way, today’s young college Catholics aren’t just joining a club or making new friends. They’re finding something to believe in—a purpose. “I think the world has declined in the generations before me,” Mr. Koerner said. “The future won’t be very bright unless our generation builds back meaning in it.”

