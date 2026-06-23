By Meghan Cox Gurdon

Photo: Milo Hess/ZUMA Press

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For America’s bicentennial in 1976, Coca-Cola ran a TV spot that nobody would dream of airing today. The ad is a giddy montage of Americans larking around in colonial attire, glugging bottles of soda, playing baseball and having a happy time at a Fourth of July parade. The flag-waving ardor of the ad is so guileless that on the eve of our semiquincentennial it looks almost embarrassing.

We’re talking about a consumer product here, a carbonated beverage being sold to the public on the basis that it “adds life,” as the Coke slogan went. It would be a mistake to read too much into the spot. When is advertising ever realistic?

Still, we can judge something of an era’s zeitgeist from its ads. The patriotic spirit captured by the ’76 Coke commercial was real: Fifty years ago, Americans of all backgrounds were able to throw themselves into celebrating their country’s birthday. One reason they could was that they lived in a time before mass cynicism. The Age of Snark was coming hard and fast—owing not the least to the ’70s itself, what with Watergate, oil shocks, Vietnam and all. But it wasn’t yet fatally uncool to be enthusiastic about loving your country. Sincerity did not mark you as a sap.

Surveys today suggest that millions of Americans wouldn’t dream of appearing in the scenes dramatized in the Coke ad. Patriotism has fallen out of fashion. In a 2025 Gallup poll, a record-low proportion of respondents (58%) described themselves as “extremely” or “very” proud to be American. Even a year earlier, the numbers were higher.

Is the drop because our country is no longer worthy of celebration? Pessimists and partisans will be able to point to their favored causes for disenchantment, and of course no human endeavor is without flaws. There will always be some reason for complaint, but I wonder if something else isn’t at work here.

I wonder if it is becoming impossible to sustain patriotism—a thing of loving sincerity—in an age dominated by mockery and sarcasm. Our entertainment products, even books and media for children, have come to skew toward the knowing, sardonic and subversive. Social media abounds with gotcha commentary and cynical disingenuousness.

American culture has become far more humorless and scolding than it used to be, and though citizens 50 years ago were half a century closer to the real historical depredations of slavery and Indian removals, they also remembered what a miracle of courage and intellect it was that, in a world run by monarchs, America’s founders dared to create a democratic government of laws, a republic with checks and balances on power. We take it for granted today that all men are created equal, but in 1776 it was a revolutionary idea. That it took time for our political process to expand the franchise to all men, and to women, doesn’t obviate that achievement.

The actors cavorting in the Coke ad—like the real citizens who threw parties and paraded and joined patriotic flotillas in 1976—knew that bad things had happened in American history, but they were unashamed to be patriotic nonetheless. We’d have a lot more fun if we were, too.

Mrs. Gurdon is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.