Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in a scene from “Michael.” Photo: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate/Associated Press

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I was hanging out with some fellow graduate students at the University of Cambridge in 2019 when one suggested seeing the new Liam Neeson movie, “Cold Pursuit.” Another student, referring to an unflattering confession Mr. Neeson had recently made, replied, “No, he’s racist, remember?” The first student said, “I read online that people forgive him and he’s OK now.” He pulled out his phone to verify. A few minutes later we walked to the theater.

Nobody had reconsidered Mr. Neeson’s character or weighed the evidence against him. What they’d instead done was consult the social-media consensus to find out what they were permitted to enjoy.

Last month, many moviegoers did something similar. They packed theaters for “Michael,” the new Michael Jackson biopic, which took in $217 million worldwide in its opening weekend. That’s the biggest-ever U.S. and Canada opening for a biopic.

This is strange, because Jackson faced allegations of child sexual abuse for decades. Meantime, Kevin Spacey lost his career. Woody Allen’s films got pulled from streaming services. Bill Cosby went to prison and remains culturally radioactive after his release.

Why does Jackson get a pass when the others don’t?

The standard answers don’t quite add up. It isn’t the quality of the work. Many talented artists are canceled and remain so. It isn’t the gravity of the alleged crimes either. What Jackson allegedly did was at least as serious as anything Mr. Spacey or Mr. Allen has been accused of.

A new study in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts offers a clue. Psychologist Rebecka K. Hahnel-Peeters and her colleagues studied more than 1,500 Americans and found that people were far more likely to support censoring art when the artist was accused of sexual assault than when accused of vandalism, physical assault or even murder. This held for conservatives and liberals alike. It held even when participants rated murder as more morally wrong. Yet while support for censorship soared, actual enjoyment of the art barely changed. People still reported enjoying the music, paintings and films made by artists accused of sexual assault.

Most would-be cancelers, then, aren’t making aesthetic judgments. They’re making social ones. They still privately enjoy the art even as they publicly proclaim the artist should be banned. As the authors note, “consumption patterns will in part depend on whether one can, for example, listen to R. Kelly in the privacy of one’s room.”

The findings suggest that two different mental systems are running in parallel. The taste system is private and stable. A beautiful song remains beautiful. A brilliant novel remains brilliant. Human perception doesn’t change just because we learn something repugnant about the creator.

In contrast, the moral signaling system is public and reputational. The authors suggest that people may be “more censorious when censure (or lack thereof) can serve greater signaling functions.” This system tracks not the facts of a transgression but the social cost of being seen on the wrong side of it. People separate private pleasure from public norms. They calibrate their declared moral views, just as my grad school friends did before buying their tickets to “Cold Pursuit.”

Once you see the two systems, the Jackson puzzle resolves. The taste system is doing what it always does. It registered Jackson’s music as extraordinary in 1983 and today. The signaling system, though, requires social consensus that an artist is guilty. Jackson, for whatever reason, has never produced that unified verdict. His estate fights every accusation in court. His most devoted fans dispute the allegations against him. The case remains legibly contested in a way the others have not.

The modern cultural script for how to respond publicly to accusations against artists was largely written between 2017, when the Weinstein revelations launched #MeToo, and 2020, the year of the “racial reckoning.” Jackson died in 2009. His accusations have been presorted into an older category of celebrity scandal, which permitted ambiguity, before the newer category of cancellation, which doesn’t, came into being.

The implication is perhaps uncomfortable. Cancellation activates not when an artist’s behavior is bad but when the conditions for public sanctioning are favorable. People tell themselves they’re weighing the evidence and rendering judgment. In many cases, though, they’re doing something simpler: They’re reading the room.

Mr. Henderson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of “Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.”