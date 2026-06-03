Seth Meyers and novelist Caro Claire Burke on May 5. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

One thing I will say for Caro Claire Burke’s instant bestseller “Yesteryear” is that it is very skillfully done. The author has cooked up a clever scenario: A successful “tradwife” influencer is somehow transported to the 19th-century setting that she idealizes, only to discover that she doesn’t like it one bit. Amazon has acquired the film rights, and Anne Hathaway is slated to play Natalie, the novel’s villainous protagonist. The premise is described as “a marvel” in the New Yorker, while Vogue announced that “Yesteryear” is set to become “the buzziest book of the year.”

The miseries that Natalie endures when she’s transported back to her authentically grim Idaho homestead are mostly a consequence of her not having access to modern technology. She is cold without central heating, dirty without running water, and her wounds must be stitched without anesthesia. But Ms. Burke wants us to dwell more on the social realities of 1850s life, and in particular on the tyrannical role played by Natalie’s husband. For the author, this is an explicitly political endeavor. “This book is really a critique of America, and America as a Christian nationalist country right now,” she says.

It is also a critique directed at one woman in particular: Hannah Neeleman, the influencer who posts under the social-media handle “Ballerina Farm” and who is often characterized in the media as queen of the tradwives, although she personally rejects the label.

Ms. Burke’s fictional representation is so close to the real thing that, if I were Ms. Neeleman, I might explore my legal options. The protagonist of “Yesteryear” has nine children, just like Ms. Neeleman. Both women live on farms in the Mountain West. Both are married to men who come from wealth. Both abandoned promising careers—Ms. Neeleman as a ballet dancer, Natalie as a straight-A student at Harvard—to embrace a countercultural lifestyle.

Ms. Burke takes the weft of Ms. Neeleman’s life and weaves in her nastiest fantasies: imagining this woman raped, imagining her in pain, imagining her abusing her own children, imagining her hated by everyone closest to her. Just in case you missed the book’s implicit message—that treacherous airheads deserve to suffer—Ms. Burke makes clear that Natalie has brought this all on herself. “I craved it, I prayed for it,” she says to herself as her husband abuses her, “and what did the Lord do? He listened.” The spitefulness of this novel took my breath away.

Ms. Neeleman has attracted criticism for her idyllic portrayal of life on Ballerina Farm. Some critics accuse her of exaggerating the ruggedness of a lifestyle that actually includes some very expensive domestic appliances. Others suggest that she is subjugated by her domineering husband. I had wondered if this scrutiny might be an expression of genuine concern for Ms. Neeleman’s welfare, but the success of “Yesteryear” makes me doubt that. This novel is a woman-hating revenge fantasy, and it has found an enthusiastic audience among other women.

There’s one obvious and unsavory explanation for this that doesn’t reflect at all well on the fans of “Yesteryear.” To understand this phenomenon fully, it’s important to know that Ms. Neeleman is extraordinarily pretty—a beauty queen, no less. She also has a rich husband, beautiful children, a successful business that she runs out of her home, and has also—somehow!—mastered every domestic art. Ms. Burke is alive to the realities of female intrasexual competition as manifested by Natalie, a woman who responds to the misfortune of her rivals with pure glee (“I won! You stupid f— b— . . . I won!”). I wonder if Ms. Burke realizes that the same impulses are to be found in her readers.

There is also another explanation for why tradwife influencers have attracted so much attention, both good and bad. Where Ms. Burke sees idiocy in these women, I see a kind of naive optimism that reminds me of feminists like Betty Friedan, author of “The Feminine Mystique” (1963), which is based around interviews with unhappy suburban housewives.

Both sets of women are, in some sense, complaining about their good fortune. The arrival of modern domestic appliances meant that Friedan’s midcentury housewives had been spared the backbreaking work that their grandmothers endured, but suburban affluence left them lonely and idle. Today’s young women who are drawn to the tradwife ideal have career opportunities unknown to their grandmothers, but they feel wrenched in two when they have children and yearn to spend less time in the office and more time at home.

These are genuinely wicked problems. The downside of the traditional model is that women are made vulnerable through their dependency on men, while the downside of the progressive model is that most women find it painful to leave their babies to be raised by daycare workers. This tension can never be reconciled, at least not at scale.

In terms of legal reforms, feminists like Friedan mostly won the day. Yet the widespread depression and anxiety described in “The Feminine Mystique” as the “problem that has no name” hasn’t gone away.

Surveys suggest that American women are now less satisfied with their lives than they were in the 1970s, and there’s a significant partisan gap, with women who identify as liberal far more likely to be diagnosed with a mental-health condition. Unhappiness among young women has presented a commercial opportunity for pharmaceutical companies, with at least one telehealth company paying influencers large sums to promote antidepressants to their audiences. Meanwhile, 1 in 5 middle-aged women are taking antidepressants. A consistent finding in psychology is that women always report greater sensitivity to negative emotion, even across time and place. It’s clear by now that 20th- century feminists couldn’t solve this particular problem, which is why contemporary feminism is now characterized by a sense of despondency.

The tradwife phenomenon is also, in its own way, a response to this widespread feeling of disappointment. Like Ms. Burke’s protagonist Natalie, some young women look around at modern society, notice its various problems, and conclude that an answer lies elsewhere—perhaps, they ask hopefully, in the past?

They forget that the past had its own problems. They forget, too, that the most difficult parts of most women’s lives are beyond the reach of politics. The physical realities of motherhood serve to disrupt our working lives in a way that simply isn’t true for fatherhood. There is a difference in the size and strength of the sexes that will always put a woman at a disadvantage in any violent encounter with a man. Men aren’t to blame for the pain and discomfort of childbearing, menstruation, menopause and breast-feeding—in fact, these experiences are better now than they once were thanks primarily to male doctors and scientists. If you have a problem with the biological substrate of women’s lives, your only option is to take it up with God.

Of course, women’s lot can be improved. We have feminists to thank for the existence of domestic violence shelters, and for laws against the prostitution of children. But there will always be a certain amount of dissatisfaction baked in, and therefore a perpetual ricocheting between political visions that seem to offer a solution to a problem that can never be fully solved.

I wish that Caro Claire Burke could have found it within herself to show more compassion toward women who are angry and sad for the same reasons that she is angry and sad. Andrea Dworkin liked to say that feminism was for all women, “including all the women you don’t like.” Of all of Dworkin’s ideas, that one has proved to be one of the least popular.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.