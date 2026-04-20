Pope Leo XIV in Algiers, Algeria, April 13, and President Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, April 12. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

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This ought to be a great time for American Catholics. The pope is from Chicago. The vice president and secretary of state are Catholic. There’s been a surge of converts contributing to a vibe shift about the faith.

But things have gotten messy. President Trump is in a public spat with Pope Leo XIV over the war in Iran, albeit one the pontiff says was partly misinterpreted. Vice President JD Vance threw himself into the contretemps on his boss’s side and upbraided the pope. And a handful of the highest-profile converts are inciting controversies on other issues, awakening ancient prejudices and enmities.

It’s enough for a cradle Catholic like me to wish everyone would just go to church, pray the rosary and shut up. Alas, many seem disinclined to take that option. The rest of us have no choice but to navigate the tricky terrain. It’s important to do so while focusing on what matters most.

That should make it easy to find Mr. Trump’s criticism of the pope as, among other things, “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy” inappropriate, whatever your opinion of U.S. action against Iran. But it’s what you’d expect from the president, who views no critic or criticism as off-limits. Recall that Mr. Trump once lambasted Pope Francis over immigration.

More vexing because he should know better is Mr. Vance, first saying that the Vatican should “stick to matters of morality,” and then saying that the pope should “be careful when he talks about matters of theology.” His latest claim—that this is a media-created controversy—is unconvincing. He helped create it. Let those who doubt that the zeal of the convert is a real phenomenon behold a Catholic of about seven years’ standing confronting the heir of St. Peter . . . again. Mr. Vance also had a public argument with Pope Francis over immigration.

In both cases, Mr. Vance’s temerity has offended more than his substance. There is room within Church teaching for legitimate discussion and debate about these difficult subjects. There might even be a case for more specificity and clarity on the part of Church leadership.

But Mr. Vance should check himself. He isn’t a theological authority of equal or even greater stature than the hierarchy to which Catholics yield and on which the Church’s earthly continuation depends. It certainly appears that his motive for doing so is political ambition.

It might seem like our worldly lives would be easier if we could subordinate the spiritual to the temporal, and even to the partisan. Many try. On X, speculation about the pope’s meeting with Democratic strategist David Axelrod has begun to resemble well-worn calumnies about American Catholics’ supposed fealty to Rome.

And yet, three liberal American cardinals recently appeared on CBS to defend the pope. In doing so, they added evidence to conservatives’ long-held view that, while the Catholic leadership is happy to deploy its moral capital on issues such as immigration and healthcare, it hesitates to play hardball on abortion and gay marriage.

But in making this complaint, am I not also guilty of trying to judge the Church by a political standard? That we’re dealing with people—fallen, flawed people—is what makes this all so complicated and loathsome. And that’s without even getting into the converts, such as Candace Owens and Carrie Prejean Boller, now dabbling in antisemitism; the re-emerging tensions between Catholics and Protestants (at least on X); and the “integralists” who want to extend the Church’s power (meaning their own) over temporal matters and who think they have a friend in Mr. Vance. I don’t like any of it. It’s truly a mess.

Which is why it’s often best to look away from these public controversies, and to focus instead on one of the central mysteries and paradoxes of the faith. The Church’s hierarchy and leadership are important and do matter. But most people experience the Church in the connections among believers, at the level of the parish, the family and individual Catholics.

It can be easy to forget this and get caught up in the daily churn. But a well-practiced faith, lived in charity and communion with others, won’t only endure our age but can redeem it. That’s the power of a faith rooted in something greater.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.