By Dominic Green

King Charles III with President Donald Trump in the U.K. on Sept. 18, 2025. Photo: Aaron Chown/Pool/Reuters

Two men of Scottish and German extraction, both born to wealth but still working well past retirement age. Both of them have princelings in the family business and friends in the Gulf monarchies. One vacations in Scotland with a walking stick, and the other turns it upside down as a golf club. For both, the problem of succession looms large. But how special is the relationship of Donald John Trump, the King of Queens, and His Britannic Majesty Charles Philip Arthur George Mountbatten-Windsor of Windsor Castle, Windsor?

King Charles and Queen Camilla begin a four-day state visit to the U.S. on Monday. The official business is that the monarch and consort are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the rebel colonies by taking tea at the White House, addressing a joint session of Congress and visiting Virginia. The undercover mission that Charles has chosen to accept is that of salvaging the diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Like the plumbing at Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry’s career, it has seen better days.

It’s easy to see Charles as a vestigial tale of privilege and protocol. It’s harder to explain Americans’ interest in monarchy, 250 years after they accused Charles’s distant forbear George III of “absolute Tyranny.” The Windsors are a soap opera, but they’re also a soft-power asset to a Britain that is losing its hard power. Mr. Trump says that Charles, who has recently finished cancer treatment, is “fantastic,” a “brave man” and a “great man.” Charles can’t possibly comment, but his minions talk up the royal rapport. On April 23, the American Caesar told the BBC that the king’s visit could “absolutely” help to repair the rift between the two countries.

All relationships have their ups and downs. Margaret Thatcher was infuriated when the Reagan administration’s support for Britain’s title to the Falkland Islands wavered after the Argentinian invasion of 1982. Amity was restored that summer, when Queen Elizabeth II took President Reagan horse-riding at Windsor, but she wasn’t amused a year later when he sent the Marines into Grenada, one of her possessions, without an invitation. Today, political relations between the White House and 10 Downing Street are at such a low ebb that both sides are openly questioning the U.S.-U.K. alliance. It isn’t clear whether warm personal relations and the emollients of soft power will be enough.

The last time the diplomatic mood was so sour was in 1964, when an earlier Labour prime minister, Harold Wilson, turned down President Lyndon Johnson’s request that he send the Black Watch regiment to Vietnam. This time, the war in Iran is the breaking point. Mr. Starmer obstructed American planes from using British bases in the early days of the war. He obfuscated about whether and how Britain would back its key patron. He hinted in the House of Commons that he thinks the Iran war is illegal.

“It is not our war,” said Mr. Starmer, who also said that British security services have foiled “20 Iranian-backed plots” to commit terrorism in Britain.

“This is not Winston Churchill we’re dealing with,” Mr. Trump observed. No less understated are the presidential dismissal of Mr. Starmer’s attempt to pay Mauritius to take over the Chagos Islands, which host the critical Diego Garcia base, as “a big mistake,” an “act of total weakness” and “GREAT STUPIDITY”; his description of Britain as “invaded by illegal immigrants” due to its “insane” immigration policies; and his confusion at its “sad” and “strange” crackdown on free speech. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accused Britain of “free-riding,” and asked where the “big, bad Royal Navy” was. In port and under repairs, Mr. Secretary.

Worse still, the Pentagon may punish Mr. Starmer’s lack of allyship over Iran by reassessing its support for Britain’s sovereignty over the Falklands, the South Atlantic islands abutting the untapped reserves of the Antarctic. On April 24, Pablo Quirno, Argentina’s foreign minister, called for direct talks over the Falklands’ future. In a 2013 plebiscite, 99.8% of islanders voted to remain a British Overseas Territory (as Charles’s governments call the last specks of the empire). But Britain’s diminished military may not have the reach to defend the islands without American help.

Charles, and his subjects too, may get a lucky break. A reset may be in the offing as Mr. Starmer’s stint in Downing Street approaches its bitter end. Labour faces a wipeout in the local elections in early May. The scandal over Mr. Starmer’s appointment of the disgraced Labour fixer Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington has exposed a mire of dubious dealings by the Thames that make the American Swamp look wholesome. Mr. Trump once praised Mr. Mandelson’s “beautiful accent,” but now calls him “a really bad pick” that confirms Mr. Starmer’s “wrong judgment.”

It’s Charles’s job to symbolize permanence amid the whirl of politics. His charm offensive will make the pitch for Britain as the other pillar of the Atlantic alliance. The trans-Atlantic foundations are solid in business, research, finance, academic and military exchanges, and above all in the historic ties between the two peoples. It’s at the political level that Britain is failing itself and its allies.

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.