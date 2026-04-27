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WSJ Free Expression

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Michael Greenberg's avatar
Michael Greenberg
1h

King Charles received millions in cash from Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani while heir.

Funds allegedly delivered in suitcases and luxury bags raise serious ethical concerns—despite palace claims all actions were lawful.

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