By Jonathan Shapiro

Portland Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups outside Brooklyn Federal Court on Nov. 24. Photo: afp contributor#afp/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Prosecutors in Brooklyn made a federal case earlier this year out of cheating at cards. Thirty one defendants stand accused of fixing poker. Two of them are ex-National Basketball Association players alleged to have used their fame to lure others into the games. Officials claim “Operation Royal Flush” will “sound the final buzzer for these cheaters.”

The gaudier the patter, the more dubious the charges.

I used to prosecute federal gambling cases. I believe in enforcing laws against illegal gambling. But I have serious doubts about the wisdom, morality and success of the Brooklyn case. Rather than punishing illegal gambling, the feds are protecting it.

The indictment alleges the defendants sometimes used crooked shuffling machines and wireless card-reading devices to rig what were always illegal poker games. So while some were allegedly cheating, everyone at the table was allegedly breaking the law. Yet only those in on the fix got charged.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel made clear the alleged crime was to “scam innocent victims out of millions of dollars.” According to one of his subordinates, “[t]his alleged scheme wreaked havoc across the nation.”

Crying havoc over some illegal gamblers cheating other illegal gamblers can only happen in a country led by a former casino owner.

Directing the government’s limited resources away from violent crime, drug trafficking and serious financial fraud to keep illegal poker games free of cheating is more than bad public policy. It’s immoral.

Press attention seems to have been the main goal here. Chauncey Billups, an NBA Hall of Famer and the current coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, was among those charged. Through his attorney, Mr. Billups has denied the charges.

Thirteen of the defendants have alleged connections to organized crime, always a headline-grabber. The indictment claims the Italian mafia ran these illegal poker games and others like them for years, long before a few of the players threw in the fix. Why didn’t the feds move in on the illegal games sooner? Apparently, the involvement of la Cosa Nostra wasn’t enough. The feds needed the heat of sports celebrity alongside a hint of “The Sopranos” to spur them to action.

It gets worse. On the same day that the feds went after poker cheats, they unsealed a second indictment accusing six defendants—including current and former players and coaches—of using insider information about injuries to place prop bets on player performances (or underperformances) in NBA games. They allegedly bet and helped others bet based on knowledge of their own injuries, as well as the health of players on their teams. All of the bets were placed on legal betting platforms. The “victims” were both legal betting platforms, as well as the illegal bookies who continue to earn billions off unsanctioned sports betting.

The application of Wall Street insider-trading concepts to the gambling industry is both novel and ludicrous. Under the terms of their contracts and league policies, pro athletes aren’t allowed to bet on their sports. Period. Inside information has nothing to do with it. Athletes who get caught betting face discipline, suspension and even bans. The only way prosecutors can turn this into a crime is by citing the small print in the user agreement forms of legal betting platforms—the stuff nobody reads—that says bettors may not bet based on inside information. The players and their fellow bettors clearly violated the betting platforms’ terms of use. It’s hard to see how that makes them criminally liable under federal law.

What are the First Amendment implications of this type of prosecution? Sports journalists compete to scoop each other about player injuries all the time. Are we going to prosecute everyone who bets on inside tips picked up inside bars, on the internet or talk radio? Press conferences with coaches, locker-room statements by players and team injury reports will need the kind of scrutiny demanded of Securities and Exchange Commission filings and corporate earnings calls.

Experience teaches me that there is no public support for such nonsense.

Back in the early 1990s, as a brand new member of the Justice Department’s organized crime and racketeering section, I prosecuted an illegal gambling business operated out of an Augusta, Ga., bar and pool hall owned by a guy called Whitey. It all seemed very serious and important. Until the end of the first day with the grand jury, when one of the jurors took me aside to ask what the spread was on the upcoming Georgia Tech game.

At least he was awake. Several jurors slept through the whole proceeding. Media response to the indictment was equally blasé. A local newspaper ran a cartoon showing cops arresting a hapless gambler coming out of a bar as masked bank robbers and armed drug dealers shot up the joint.

The arc of American history may or may not bend toward justice. It definitely bends toward gambling. What the righteous Puritans condemned as sinful, the Founding Fathers embraced as a source of revenue. Except for occasional bouts of moral compunction, state governments and Indian tribes continue to rake in cash from lotteries, horse racing, riverboats and casinos.

The federal government traditionally stayed out of the action. This was less about selflessness than self-preservation. Criminalizing what people like to do went out of style with Prohibition and hasn’t won an election since.

But this hands-off approach came at a price. It required the feds to ignore the vast amount of illegal gambling conducted throughout the country, most of which was operated at great profit by organized crime. It wasn’t until 1970 that Congress passed the Illegal Gambling Business Act and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act as part of a larger Organized Crime Control bill. These laws were intended as hammers to smash illegal gambling and deprive the mob of one of its oldest and most lucrative cash streams.

FBI Director Kash Patel announces the charges at a press conference in New York on Oct. 23. Lev Radin/Zuma Press

Like so much of what Congress does, the laws had more bark than bite. In theory, they allowed prosecutors to charge large numbers of defendants for decades of criminal activity, and lock them up with long prison sentences. In practice, IGBA and RICO proved unwieldy, overly complicated and confusing to judges and juries. Prosecutors left them on the shelf, opting instead to bring old-fashioned conspiracy, wire fraud and money-laundering cases. In both Brooklyn gambling cases, the feds could have, but didn’t, charge RICO counts.

I’ll wager that none of the Brooklyn cases ever get to trial. In the poker case, the government tipped its hand early, telling the judge at the first hearing that it was already in plea negotiations with the defendants. The incentives to plead out are high for both sides. Prosecutors know how popular gambling is and fear the risk of acquittal. Defendants who plead early are unlikely to get much prison time. The restitution and fines they agree to pay as part of a deal will almost certainly be less than the cost of continuing to fight the charges to trial and beyond.

The problem with guilty pleas, of course, is that they deny the public a trial letting us see exactly what the government is up to. It’s a shame, too, because there are so many issues in the Brooklyn indictments that ought to be litigated. Beginning with why the feds are so eager to instill confidence in gambling itself. Also, why didn’t they go after the mafia’s illegal poker games sooner? And do we really want insider-trader theory applied to the sports gambling industry?

In the unlikely event that any of the defendants do go to trial, my money will be on acquittal. Past performance demands it.

In 1919, gamblers paid members of the Chicago White Sox to throw the 1919 World Series. All of the players involved received lifetime bans from baseball. But when the case went to trial, the jury acquitted each and every one of the so-called Black Sox before celebrating with them at an Italian restaurant.

Any man with the guts and dough to go to trial in the Brooklyn cases will be doing a public service. He may not get an Italian dinner out of it. But I bet he goes home a free man.

Mr. Shapiro, a former federal prosecutor, is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television writer and the author of “How To Be Abe Lincoln: Seven Steps Toward Leading a Legendary Life.”