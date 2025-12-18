WSJ Free Expression

User's avatar
Frederick Roth's avatar
Frederick Roth
Dec 19

Seeing conspiracy narratives emerging pretty much immediately after the Bondi massacre was seriously damaging to the cause of the pro-Palestinian movement. Some YT channels have done a decent job of showing evidence of the Israeli govt going too far in Gaza and exposing the stranglehold the lobby has over US politics. These are valid issues to pursue, but jumping into the conspiracy vortex has seriously undermined their otherwise valid claims.

Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 18

Brilliant piece on the psychological pull of conspiracism. The three-level framework really crystalizes something I've noticed when engaging these conversations online.What stuck with me is how the rhetorical advantage works, once someone declares all oficial sources are lies, there's no shared baseline for debate anymore. I saw this firsthand during COVID when family members would dismiss CDC data but then link to random Telegram channels as "proof."The monetization angle makes it click too, dunno how we rebuild trust when so much money flows toward breaking it down.

