By Samuel J. Abrams

The journal Science recently published an examination of nearly 35,000 elite performers in a variety of fields and reached a blunt conclusion: Prodigies often stall out. Many top musicians, scientists, athletes and chess players are late bloomers.

That should unsettle any parent trying to optimize a child’s path to success. A strategy of specializing early, accumulating credentials and avoiding missteps doesn’t reliably produce excellence. What does is the freedom to explore.

I teach college students and am raising children in New York City, which gives me a front-row seat to how far the opposite logic has spread. Parents here hire consultants for every stage of childhood. Ten-year-olds carry schedules that would exhaust junior professionals. The justification is always the same: We aren’t pushing, only keeping doors open.

The result is childhoods organized around constant evaluation. Children are assessed early and often—through grades, tests, enrichment tracks, advanced labels, competitive teams and curated résumés that begin forming long before adolescence. Parents measure progress relative to that of other families’ kids and choose activities for payoff rather than curiosity.

This approach to childhood makes mistakes feel expensive. Falling behind—academically, socially or developmentally—feels permanent. Children absorb the lesson that missteps will narrow their options.

What worries me most is not whether my children will succeed, but whether they will internalize the idea that avoiding mistakes is wiser than learning how to make and survive them. That lesson shows up in the choices parents encourage children to make: safer activities over uncertain ones, polish over experimentation, credentials over curiosity. It is often described as ambition. It isn’t. It is anxiety masquerading as excellence.

Left unchecked, it produces adults who manage risk well but struggle to exercise judgment when it matters. An entire industry reinforces this anxiety.

The stakes are rising. Artificial intelligence already outperforms humans at the very skills we push children to specialize in early: speed, pattern recognition, narrow technical mastery. What machines can’t replace—judgment, creativity, moral reasoning—takes time to develop. We are training children to compete with algorithms on the algorithms’ terms. They will lose.

As psychologist Jay Van Bavel has observed, social skills and a communal orientation now function the way coding once did: a baseline advantage, with collaboration emerging as a true superpower. Those who combine judgment and communication with technical skill increasingly pull ahead.

Fixing this doesn’t require new programs or expert interventions. It requires parents willing to accept short-term discomfort for long-term formation. That may mean resisting the urge to sign a child up for the next competitive program and instead encouraging pursuits driven by curiosity. It also means letting children stick with something they enjoy even if they aren’t exceptional at it.

I can’t give my children a world without pressure or comparison. But I can resist teaching them that safety lies in avoiding risk. A society that trains young people to hedge every move produces adults skilled at optimization but poor at judgment. If we want future leaders capable of discretion, creativity and moral courage, we will need to model those habits long before they are tested in public life.

Mr. Abrams is a professor at Sarah Lawrence College and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.