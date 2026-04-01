By Louise Perry

Christians pray outside a hospital in Barcelona on March 26. Photo: Lorena SopÃªNa/Contacto/ZUMA Press

I wrote this article in a local cafe, as I often do. Two young women at a nearby table were talking so loudly that I couldn’t help but overhear their topic of conversation, which also happened to be the topic I was writing on: the demise of Christendom.

It quickly became clear that they took a different view from mine. One of the young women was telling her friend about her deep concern for her brother, who had recently converted to Christianity. To hear her describe it, this act was so eccentric as to suggest mental instability. The pair agreed that Christianity is inherently misogynist, evidenced by the fact that women can’t ascend above the status of vicar in the Church of England (note that the Archbishop of Canterbury is a woman). They wondered, too, if the brother might have turned to Christ under the direction of the manosphere influencer Andrew Tate (note that Mr. Tate converted to Islam). I was dismayed to learn from my eavesdropping that these women both work as teachers.

My home country of Britain is still, technically, a Christian country. Unlike in the U.S., there’s no tradition of church-state separation: Senior clergy have a formal political role, the monarch is the head of the Church of England and almost one-third of state-funded schools are Christian.

But Britain isn’t a Christian country in practice. Nor is any other country in the Western world. There’s not a single European country or American state in which a majority of people report weekly religious attendance.

Some celebrities and members of the intellectual elite have recently turned toward Christianity, with even the avowed atheist Richard Dawkins now describing himself as a “cultural Christian.” But there’s scant evidence that a revival is happening at scale.

The data on religiosity are slippery. Questions such as “How important is religion to you?” and “Do you identify as a Christian?” don’t necessarily produce useful survey results, since these questions are open to interpretation.

Similarly, it’s difficult to get a sense of the wider trends if one relies too much on personal experience. My own Anglican church is doing well, both in terms of attendance and donations. But national figures show my husband and I are rare among young people in showing up to worship every week. I suspect that our own church is growing only because other local churches are shrinking, or even closing down. The rise of megachurches in recent years suggests that Christians are huddling together, abandoning smaller congregations in favor of larger ones. The churches with a tiny number of aging worshipers are out of sight and out of mind.

The most concrete sign of dechristianization today is found not in congregation numbers, but in changes to legislation across what was once Christendom. Many Western nations decriminalized or legalized abortion, divorce and homosexual sex during the 1960s and ’70s in a process that must be understood as an official rejection of Christian teachings. The legalization of assisted suicide is currently under way, with more than a dozen countries and 13 U.S. states now permitting a method of death regarded by most Christian denominations as equivalent to murder.

A lot of church leaders don’t want to talk about this. I don’t recall ever hearing the words “assisted suicide” in my liberal Anglican church, let alone the words “abortion,” “homosexuality” or “divorce.” The process of dechristianization has been so quick and so complete that many Christian leaders avoid even pointing out these repeated and ongoing defeats, lest potential converts realize that a political revolution has put the church at odds with the state. Any priest who desires a quiet life is well advised not to draw attention to this fact.

Yet the political revolution rolls on and on, with no sign of stopping. Last week, Noelia Castillo Ramos, 25, underwent euthanasia at a hospital in Spain. Castillo had been suffering from profound mental illness, having been sexually abused as a teenager and gang-raped as a young adult. Her father tried to block her 2024 application to die by assisted suicide, but he ultimately couldn’t dissuade the Spanish state from facilitating his daughter’s death. I was bewildered to see a Times of London news article use the term “ultra-Christian” to describe the protesters who kept vigil outside the hospital during Castillo’s final hours. I suppose “ultra” is the prefix we must now attach to Christians who understand how radically they’re losing.

The moral remnants of Christianity are still visible, even in the rhetoric used to defend practices that are explicitly anti-Christian. With rare exceptions, modern defenders of assisted suicide don’t use the arguments of the Stoics, who regarded suicide as a rational choice for a person who might otherwise be a burden or a source of shame for his community. No one dared to say that Castillo’s death was good because her medical care was too expensive or that her life was too degraded to be worth saving. It’s still more persuasive to appeal to Christian ideas of mercy and protection of the vulnerable.

For now, cultural Christianity is running on the fumes of the real thing. I wonder how long this will last. The anti-Christian sentiment I heard from the two women in the cafe is widespread among the British public, with younger Christians particularly likely to report experiencing hostility and ridicule for their beliefs. “Christophobia” is an uncommon word (unlike “Islamophobia”), but it describes a real phenomenon.

Yet I don’t despair, and neither should you. This is hardly the first time that Christians have faced persecution, and the suffering of Christians in the West pales in comparison to their suffering in other parts of the world, particularly in Muslim-majority countries. All but one of Jesus’ disciples were martyred. I’m sure those of us living in what was once Christendom can withstand a bit of hostility and ridicule.

In the end, it all comes down to what you believe happened in Jerusalem on the first Easter Sunday, almost 2,000 years ago. If Christianity is true, then it will prevail. This Holy Week, I’m praying for Noelia Castillo Ramos and her family, and I’m thinking of the final lines of Malcolm Guite’s “Sonnet for Easter Dawn:”

She turns, but cannot focus through her tears,

Or recognise the Gardener standing there.

She hardly hears his gentle question ‘Why,

Why are you weeping?’, or sees the play of light

That brightens as she chokes out her reply

‘They took my love away, my day is night’

And then she hears her name, she hears Love say

The Word that turns her night, and ours, to Day.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.