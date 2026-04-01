WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
5d

What a stunningly beautiful piece. Thank you, Louise, as ever, for making me think

Reply
Share
Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
5dEdited

They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk, and not faint.

Isaiah 40:31

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture