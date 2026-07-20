By Kyle Smith

Christopher Nolan in London on July 6. Photo: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

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Early in Christopher Nolan’s highly rewarding adaptation of “The Odyssey,” Telemachus trains with a coach or personal trainer. You might even call him a mentor. And that’s what Homer (and Mr. Nolan) do: The older man’s name is actually Mentor.

“Ah,” says the alert viewer, with an appreciative smile. “So that’s where that came from.” And guess the source of the word “odyssey”? Owners of the Honda minivan of that name, stand a little taller. Feel the pride.

Mr. Nolan has altered the source material, which was originally an oral performance (we think) that debuted around 2,800 years ago (as far as we know) and was written by Homer (if he existed). His Odysseus (sturdily portrayed by Matt Damon) isn’t nearly as much of a trickster and liar as is the original character. Homer’s hero also cheats on his wife a lot, though she remains faithful for 20 years. Today’s audiences probably wouldn’t stand for that, nor for his explanation that the women tricked him into their beds.

Everyone who seeks to adapt a classic has to consider how it might land in today’s world. Mr. Nolan’s dialogue chooses an informal contemporary idiom, avoiding not only the ancient phrasings but also the stuffy Victorian-Edwardian British style that, for those of us who grew up in the 20th century, strikes us as a classical register thanks largely to 1950s Hollywood’s preference for it in its swords-and-sandals pictures. But wasn’t the language the ancient bards used contemporary to their audience? Why shouldn’t today’s viewers similarly hear this story told in our own dialect?

One of the current film’s innovations is that the accents are uniformly American instead of British. That’s because America has so dominated culture for the past 100 years that American English is today the closest we have to a universal tongue, and Mr. Nolan is seeking the broadest possible audience.

This “Odyssey” is meant to be easy for today’s audiences to take in, keeping in mind that moviegoing is a pursuit primarily of the young, and young Americans are a diverse lot who might feel that an all-white cast doesn’t speak to them. Such considerations aren’t beyond Mr. Nolan, who doesn’t make arthouse movies. He’s in the blockbuster business, and he knows that minorities are a huge proportion of the audience for such spectacles. A Stanley Kubrick version of “The Odyssey” might’ve looked different, perhaps more rigorous and faithful to the source, but also would’ve been more cerebral and consequently had no chance to earn a billion dollars at the global box office.

Many tiresome and shouty people on the internet have claimed that Mr. Nolan has betrayed Homer with his casting choices. Elon Musk said on X, “Chris Nolan desecrated Homer and groveled on his knees just to meet the woke rules required to win an Oscar.” (His own AI tool, Grok, amusingly explained to him why this was false.)

As for the Oscar DEI criteria: I’ve explained this before. They’re basically meaningless virtue signaling. No major movie studio has to waste a single second worrying about meeting the requirements, which they can easily satisfy with behind-the-scenes staffing that has nothing to do with the casting.

Some of the film’s critics insist it’s part of a left-wing plot to destroy Western civilization. Well. The French have a word they’re (still) not ashamed to use: patrimoine. Try using the English equivalent, patrimony, and you’re sure to make people angry.

Yet Mr. Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is suffused with a respect for our cultural patrimony, the heritage passed down by our forefathers. It’s an unabashedly conservative impulse. Our friends on the left wish constantly to make the world new, to flip back the calendar to Year Zero, to pretend that all things are possible. Being historically ignorant is practically a point of pride with those who claim that we should try, say, socialism or rent control because (as far as they know) it’ll be the first time anyone’s ever implemented them.

Mr. Nolan’s film is a rebuke to such thinking. He’s guiding a new generation to think about where we all came from. Young people who’ve never considered what it means to hear the Sirens’ song or be caught between Scylla and Charybdis are in for an unexpected lesson. And some of them are picking up the book, sales of which are up 76% this year on top of a 42% rise last year, when excitement about the movie started to build.

Although Homer’s poem is unusual for an ancient text in that it features a variety of important female characters, the movie is unusual for the 2020s in that it depicts very different spheres of masculine and feminine influence. The women use guile and deception, but they don’t engage in hand-to-hand combat with, much less physically overpower, men. Mr. Nolan’s old-school approach is refreshing. Odysseus’ mistakes are recognizably aggressive, masculine ones. His andreia, or manly virtue, is evident in his courageous fights and risky schemes to defeat the monsters and overcome the deadly traps in his path. His thirst for honor, and his son Telemachus’ desire to be worthy of his father, have formed the heart of innumerable stories indebted to Homer.

The poem itself looks back to a period some 500 years before it was first told; nostalgia is as old as memory. The equivalent today would be tales of the era of Martin Luther and Henry VIII. A latent irony in the film is that Odysseus moans about the end of the Bronze Age, forever fretting that the great things are lost. That’s a lesson for today’s youth also: Don’t listen to those who complain that the best of everything lies behind them. Like Odysseus, Mr. Nolan is proof that greatness is ongoing.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.