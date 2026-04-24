By Elizabeth Corey

Christopher Rufo in Sarasota, Fla., on May 15, 2023. Photo: Douglas R. Clifford/Zuma Press

I really wish I could sit down and have a drink with Christopher Rufo. I bet I’d like him. He’s obviously a smart guy—a religious believer, a father and a political conservative. Maybe we’d talk about our children (he has three, as do I), or our experiences in college, or what pushed us toward our various understandings of “conservatism” which, though they’re different, aren’t entirely unrelated. I think we might agree on certain policy positions.

On Tuesday, Law & Liberty published a podcast in which I expressed my ambivalent feelings about Mr. Rufo’s successful campaign against DEI in colleges and universities. I admitted that there are “aspects of his anti-DEI crusade that I’m grateful he succeeded in.” It’s true that universities, during the late teens and early 2020s, went way too far in enforcing DEI mandates. Professors and staff were regularly required to complete “trainings” and assent to received wisdom that many of us objected to, as I explained in an essay for the Chronicle of Higher Education in 2021.

But in the podcast I went on to say “there was a middle position” on the question of diversity. I guess Mr. Rufo didn’t like that, because he then declared, via X, that I’d “morally forfeited the right to criticize those of us who then got rid of [DEI] for you.” He also said that there can’t be any compromise position “with left-wing commissars whose key task is to administer a system of anti-white discrimination.” This is where we part ways.

Why? It’s ultimately because we differ on what conservatism means, and especially on what it requires of us as people. Mr. Rufo is what I call a “scrappy warrior.” I am a “beautiful loser.” Scrappy warriors, as the name implies, are permanently engaged in battle. They have divided people into friends and enemies, and they want to crush their enemies, completely and without mercy. That isn’t what I want.

I’d say three things in response to Mr. Rufo’s comments about DEI. The first is simply to register my irritation with commentators from outside institutions who imagine that they have grasped what it’s like to live within them. Mr. Rufo is certainly right that extremism exists; at the far-left edges of critical race theory and intersectionality, committed ideologues want to remake the world in their image. These activists are as radical as they come—some might say, mirror images of Mr. Rufo.

But these extremists are a vanishing minority among the huge numbers employed at American universities. Anyone who lives and works, year after year, at a university knows that most people fall somewhere in a moderate middle—we’re too busy with our students, teaching and scholarship to be political activists. For me, this moderation is a virtue, not cowardice or weakness.

Certainly the professoriate leans leftward. But it turns out that people from right and left can agree on many things despite our differences: for example, what to read in our courses, pedagogical practices, and how to care for our students. In short, we live and work among people who differ from us in all sorts of ways, yet it’s possible and sometimes even delightful to become friends with those we thought initially we wouldn’t like. The friend/enemy dichotomy doesn’t make sense here. We must bridge all kinds of divides, not search and destroy. Only within the rarefied environment of the internet or within certain think tanks can we surround ourselves with people who agree with us and echo our opinions. And that would be boring, or so I think.

Second, the truth is that DEI wasn’t wholly an exercise in extravagant leftism. The movement arose for a reason, and while I agree with Mr. Rufo that it overstepped its bounds, it isn’t irrational.

I oppose trainings and mandatory diversity statements as much as anyone. Yet I’ve also learned, from talking with students, that they care about seeing people like themselves in positions of authority, especially as teachers and mentors. Must that happen through coercion and antiwhite prejudice? I don’t think so. But does diversity—of all kinds—matter? Definitely. One of my main objections to DEI was that it took account of only certain favored characteristics: race, sexuality, gender, and not others, like religious affiliation or political views. It was actually an insufficiently diverse notion of diversity. It isn’t that diversity is the most important aspect of university education, but it is part of what we’re doing in teaching and learning, especially in certain fields. At present, at certain schools, people get in trouble for even using the word. That seems a little bit ridiculous.

Finally, the problem with annihilating DEI is that you can’t eliminate the people who supported it. They’re all still here, and they still think exactly as they did before, only they’re more bitter than they were, and more determined to bring it back at the first possible occasion. When the left returns to power, it will be emboldened to employ precisely the same tactics that Mr. Rufo has used, only in the opposite direction.

I anticipate that the trainings will be more coercive, the pressure to conform even greater and the tolerance for dissent even less than it was before. For people who have such ambitions, the desire to impose a particular worldview doesn’t go away; and the hard right has created a playbook that can be imitated by the left, as James Carville recently implied it will be.

I can’t count how many times I’ve talked with friends and acquaintances about the state of public discourse in our country, and how ill-served they feel by the general tone at present. They always comment that “nobody is saying in public the things I think are true—everyone is too extreme, and I don’t fit anywhere.” I always have the sense that despite our disagreements and the ideologues on left and right, there is a “coalition of the sensible” among ordinary Americans that is dying to be heard. Because these people sense, correctly, that we are living in a pluralist world; that others differ from us in ways that can be both troubling and inspiring; and that attempting to crush our enemies is really no way to live.

So again, Chris Rufo, I’m up for a drink and coming to terms. You name the time and place.

Ms. Corey is a professor of political science at Baylor University.