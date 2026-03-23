Chuck Norris speaks on Nov. 6, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Chuck Norris (almost) always won on screen. He was a world karate champion in real life. But following the action star’s death last week at 86, some naysayers believe they’ve found the one thing that can defeat his impressive legacy: his politics, which were right-wing.

Survey the Norris obituaries and you’ll find serviceable recapitulations of his life. He was born in Oklahoma and enlisted in the Air Force. He found his way into a judo club while serving in South Korea, became a martial arts enthusiast, then opened his own karate school. He taught celebrities such as Steve McQueen, who advised him to try acting. He had a long career in schlocky but earnest and enjoyable fare like “Walker, Texas Ranger” on TV and “Invasion U.S.A.” on the big screen.

In the internet’s early days, he became a living meme. A series of hyperbolic “facts” circulated about him, such as his personal favorite: “They wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mount Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard.”

Somewhere in each of these tributes you’ll encounter a line, paragraph or entire section framed as an embarrassing admission about Norris: Alas, this awesome dude was, unfortunately, a right-winger.

Variety headlined one obit: “Chuck Norris Was a Great Action Star — but Politics May Overshadow His Legacy.” Its author claims to be a fan, but calls Norris’s work “copaganda” and declares that watching Norris on screen “seems less fun in a year in which our country is funneling money into bombing Iran and ICE agents are acting like one-man militias.”

It’s standard for tributes to a deceased celebrity to describe that celebrity’s political views while attempting to paint a full picture of his life. Varied opinions on an actor’s work are also inevitable. But Hollywood’s endless indulgence of left-wing message movies and left-wing actors makes these complaints about Norris egregious.

Take the late Robert Redford, a more skilled and decorated actor than Norris. His politics leaned at least as far left as Norris’s leaned right, something his movies could reflect. Yet who last year was fretting that Reford’s politics would overshadow his legacy?

Harry Belafonte praised communists while screenwriters Lillian Hellman and Dalton Trumbo were communists. Those now laboring to turn Norris’s politics into a problem place no large asterisks alongside such names. That would be fine if the message were consistent: Don’t let a star’s politics detract from his achievements. That’s something many conservatives learned long ago. But the message isn’t consistent. Instead, some politics remain more equal than others.

Norris roundhouse-kicked his way to fame without checking the left’s political boxes. Some on the left still can’t get over it. As accomplishments go, it isn’t Mount Rushmore. But it’ll do.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.