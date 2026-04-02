Artemis II on Jan. 17. Photo: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

We’re going back where some men have gone before—and farther. On March 24, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman announced big plans for the agency, including new missions to the moon and to Mars. And after a few weeks’ delay, NASA launched its Artemis II mission, its first into deep space since the days of Apollo, Wednesday. It’s both a small step and a giant leap in mankind’s quest to explore the cosmos.

Or . . . is it problematic? Some woke scolds would have you think so. Political correctness has flared up in conversations about space exploration over the past half century. It could keep humanity grounded forever.

The Pioneer 10 space probe was at the center of one of the earliest encounters of the woke kind. Launched in 1972, it was the first man-made object to pass Neptune. It was last heard from in 2003. Pioneer 10 carried a small plaque that included a drawing of a nude man and woman, as did its twin probe, Pioneer 11, launched a year later.

The probe escaped Earth’s gravity but not its politics. Feminists believed the posture of the woman—the man has a hand up, while she doesn’t—was submissive, and therefore sexist. NASA officials made subtle and anatomically incorrect alterations to the drawing of the nude woman to avoid expected accusations of pornography (it was 1972). The designers also wanted the figures to be “panracial,” but that isn’t how they turned out.

This controversy helped make political correctness a part of man’s extraterrestrial endeavors, as in other areas of life. “We really need to rethink that with any messages we are sending out now,” Jill Stuart, a “space policy expert,” told other guests at a Search for Extraterrestrial Conference in 2015. “Attitudes have changed so much in just 40 years.”

Last year, Pallavi Pareek, founder and CEO of gender equality consultancy Ungender, said she hoped future space forays “include representations that reflect the diversity of human life, not only across gender, but race, ability and identity.” She believes that “humanity’s story should be told in its most authentic, inclusive form.”

Some would-be explorers might already be adjusting accordingly. According to his billionaire friend Peter Thiel, Elon Musk is worried about the prospects of his longtime dream of going to Mars. The reason? Mr. Musk has come to believe that “if you went to Mars, the socialist U.S. government, the woke AI would follow you to Mars,” Mr. Thiel said. He believes he’ll have to win some political battles on Earth first for humanity to fulfill his dream for it to become an “interplanetary species.”

Mr. Musk’s concern about the modern extent of woke rot isn’t baseless. Forget wokeness following you to Mars. Some think going there at all is suspect. An academic up for a job at the Ohio State University bragged that she “uses insights from Feminist STS [Science and Technology Studies] and Critical Race and Ethnic Studies to demonstrate how NASA’s Mars Exploration Program rovers represent ‘autonomous colonial laboratories.’ ” Exploring another planet, in this view, is exploitative because humanity itself is.

Space exploration will always involve some politics. Civil-rights activists protested the launch of Apollo 11. Gil Scott-Heron distilled their logic a year later in his poem “Whitey on the Moon”: “Was all that money I made las’ year/(for Whitey on the moon?)/How come there ain’t no money here?/(Hm! Whitey’s on the moon).” Even Christopher Columbus and Ferdinand Magellan had to navigate monarchical intrigue.

But wokeness poses a special threat. It reduces man’s horizons, raising self-crippling questions about whether further boldness might somehow be offensive.

If humans ever do explore other planets, we shouldn’t despoil them. And if we encounter life, we should treat it with respect. If it’s sentient, we might even consider baptizing it, as Pope Francis once advocated.

But humanity shouldn’t trek to the moon and beyond burdened with guilt and self-loathing. As we make small steps and giant leaps, we should put our best foot forward, not our worst.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.