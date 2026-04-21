WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Ryan Y's avatar
Ryan Y
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I watched the Strokes concert on YouTube and enjoyed their playing very much. I was amused by the anti-government slideshow that accompanied their last song because it was so gratuitous, so out of nowhere given the context of the rest of the show, which was them playing straight through their songs with cool effects, and the lead singer filling the gaps with actual, literal inanities.

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