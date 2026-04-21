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Today in Free Expression, columnist John J. Miller reminds us that Frida Kahlo’s politics were about as bad as politics get; Faith Bottum pays tribute to the late Anthony Bourdain; and Christopher Koopman worries about the downsides of government-driven technology restrictions for kids.

But first, a stroke of idiocy . . .

Dilettantes in Drainpipes

—Matthew Hennessey

If you’re lucky it’s been a long time since you or anyone you know has thought about the Strokes. If you’re really lucky, you don’t even know who I’m talking about.

The Strokes were a downtown New York band. For a hot minute at the turn of the century the music press billed them the saviors of rock’n’roll. They were sullen private school kids with sunken cheeks, dark shades and skinny ties. Their debut album “Is This It?” was 35 minutes of up-beat, punk-inflected, indie rock that seemed fresh and fun.

Alas, the Strokes’ moment was brief. Like every flash in every pan, they went away. Why? Because the freshness and fun were wrapped in style, not substance. They were too rich and too fashionable to write good songs. They left no permanent mark.

That’s my assessment. Feel free to disagree.

What’s indisputable is that the Strokes don’t matter much and haven’t for a solid 20 years. Perhaps this explains why they’ve chosen this moment, out of all the previous moments since they burst on the scene in mid-2001, to go political.

Variety reports:

The Strokes ended their performance on weekend 2 of Coachella on a note of political protest, capping the set with a video montage that accused the CIA of enacting regime change in foreign countries over the decades, finally concluding with footage of Israel bombing Gaza and the United States bombing Iran.

Here’s the best part:

These several minutes of video commentary came as a surprise to audiences viewing at home as well as in the desert, since it bore no resemblance to how the group rounded out its set the previous weekend. The song that accompanied this statement, “Oblivius,” had not been performed by the Strokes in concert at all since 2016; it included singer Julian Casablancas repeating the statement in the chorus, “What side you standing on?”

What side are you on is such a hilarious question coming from a squad of nepotrustafarians cutting “razor-sharp silhouettes” in the desert. Here are your choices. On one side you have people who know something about international relations, military history, intelligence, the Cold War and the politics of the Middle East. On the other side you have the Strokes.

The craziest of the slides projected above the band alleged that the government killed Martin Luther King Jr. “USGOVT found guilty of his murder in civil trial” is the kind of civically illiterate blither you should expect from guys who met as teenagers at a Swiss boarding school.

The Strokes clearly hoped to grab some Kneecap-style progressive prestige. Recall that the terror-adjacent trio—which raps mostly in Irish but lectures exclusively in English—endeared themselves to the well-fed antifa cadres at last year’s Coachella by accusing Israel of genocide. That was stupid too, but at least Kneecap could claim to have done something new. The Strokes, once so fresh and fun, are bringing up the rear.

There’s a way for a rock band to be political that doesn’t come off as dilettantish and pathetic. This most definitely isn’t it.

Coff-E: Starbucks has launched a chatbot that will choose your drink for you. All you have to do is describe your mood, what you’re craving and even what you’re wearing. The ChatGPT order-picker will suggest a drink fitting the vibe. The company is trying to appeal to adventurous Gen Z consumers who like cotton-candy frappuccinos but dislike menus. The new coffee bot is another step toward a world resembling “Wall-E,” the 2008 animated movie in which screen-addicted humans are always slurping high-calorie, liquid “food in a cup” concocted by all-powerful robots. Is it really so hard to decide between green tea and strawberry matcha? — Mary Julia Koch

Is Your Robot Running? A robot has completed a half-marathon faster than any human. Much faster. Chinese state media are touting the finishing time of “Lightning,” a humanoid designed by one of the country’s smartphone companies, in a race Sunday in Beijing. The robot finished the 13.1 mile race in under 51 minutes. For reference: Last month, Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo set the world half-marathon record of 57 minutes and 20 seconds. Last year a similar robot finished the race in about 2 hours and 40 minutes, which is a decent full-marathon time for a human. But we already have machines that can outrace humans. They’re called cars. — Jack Butler

Photo: Xie Han/Xinhua/ZUMA Press

Not Those Billionaires: Sen. Bernie Sanders has spent years condemning billionaires. Now Our Revolution, a group he founded, has endorsed green billionaire Tom Steyer for governor of California. Mr. Steyer’s fortune is still a “real concern,” says the group’s executive director, but “it’s equally important to recognize how he’s used his wealth and power.” Mr. Steyer has spent $120 million of his own money on his campaign thus far, more than any other candidate in the race. He spent more than $300 million on a run for president in 2020. Must be nice to be one of the good billionaires. — J.B.

John J. Miller

The face of Frida Kahlo is everywhere. It decorates the sides of designer handbags. It looks down from murals on city buildings. It even adorns the heads of Barbie dolls. She’s an art-world favorite.

If Kahlo is an icon of anything, however, she’s an icon of Stalinism. She turned her art into a tool of Soviet propaganda. It’s of course possible to distinguish between the public work of artists and their private lives, and to esteem one and not the other. Yet Kahlo blurred these categories.

Faith Bottum

Photo: Zuma Press

Nearly eight years after his death, the man is still as omnipresent as ever, and his near cult-like fan base hasn’t let him go. That’s because he treated food as lived human experience. The gap he left in the food industry hasn’t been filled.

Christopher Koopman

Photo: ANP/Zuma Press

I am unwilling to cede my parental decision-making to politicians who don’t know my children and increasingly seem convinced that I am incapable of deciding what’s best for my own family.

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