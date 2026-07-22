WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Vincent T. Lombardo's avatar
Vincent T. Lombardo
8h

I drink lots more coffee than recommended in that survey, am very healthy, and have no problem sleeping. I drink it black. I am waiting to see what future studies show.

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