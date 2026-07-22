Photo: ANP/ZUMA Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry finds social utility in sports; Mary Julia Koch gives Zohran Mamdani a reality check; and E.J. Hutchinson explains his nervousness about watching “The Odyssey.”

But first, let us discuss lettuce . . .

Iceberg, Right Ahead

—Matthew Hennessey

These are strange days for anyone whose daily diet is built around salad and coffee.

If you’re like me you’ve been off lettuce for the last week or so. Word on the street is that something you really don’t want to catch is going around. An outbreak of Cyclospora illness has headline writers and Food and Drug Administration labs working overtime.

Contaminated crisphead lettuce, popularly known as iceberg, is believed to be the source. But every lettuce varietal is feeling the heat.

Biologically, lettuce is part of the Asteraceae family. It’s more like a flower than a cabbage, which is what it looks like. Cabbages are Brassicaceae. That’s the cruciferous family. Stick with broccoli and cauliflower for the time being. That should give you the nutrition you need without any risk of, well . . . unpleasant symptoms.

You know how they say there’s no such thing as bad publicity? That may be true in Hollywood. Not so much in the food-borne illness space. Ask Taco Bell. Ask Taylor Farms. No brand wants to be mentioned in the same breath as the words “explosive diarrhea.”

Taylor Farms and the FDA got into a Talmudic debate over the meaning of “false positive” on Monday. It’s understandable. They both have a lot at stake.

This week’s other big culinary story will be welcome news to crisis public-relations professionals who’ve been burning the midnight oil: Coffee is good for you now. Five cups a day is the new upper limit for safe consumption of hot java. Somewhere around 400 milligrams of caffeine a day will reduce your risk of heart disease, heart failure, stroke and Type 2 diabetes, reports the Journal.

Eating nothing but lettuce would probably get you the same benefits. So long as you’re aware of the risks.

For me personally this coffee coup couldn’t be a more welcome development. Five cups is my usual daily dose. What a relief to know that the high-test that keeps my motor humming is also keeping me out of the cardiologist’s office.

And when the FDA gives the green light to start eating lettuce again, you can be sure I’ll be awake for it.

Buckin’ Bison: A 65-year-old man was hurled 8 feet into the air by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. Carl Isom-McDaniel and his grandson were snapping photos from 100 yards away when the 2,000-pound animal charged. After a chase, the bison struck Mr. Isom-McDaniel with its horns, launching him into a mid-air somersault. The craziest part? He survived and is doing fine. “He could’ve stomped me, he could’ve gored me, he could’ve done anything,” Mr. Isom-McDaniel told CBS News from a hospital bed. “They move faster than you could ever imagine.” — Mary Julia Koch

Putting on Air: Scientists who look for habitable planets say it’s rare for a planet to be rocky, close to a star (but not too close) and to have an atmosphere. Rare, but not impossible, according to a new study published in the journal Science. Skywatchers discovered LHS 1140b in 2017. The planet, which is 48 light years from Earth, may be ideal for developing life. The fact that it’s leaking helium into space suggests it has an Earth-like atmosphere. No word yet on whether life exists there, or what it thinks about the accuracy of “Mork & Mindy,” one of the hit TV shows of 1978, transmissions of which will have just started to arrive. — Jack Butler

Greetings LHS 1140beings. Nanu, nanu. Photo: AP

Right Side of the Tracks: The hottest new attraction in town might just be an 80-year-old steam locomotive named “Big Boy.” As the Journal reported this week, thousands of rail enthusiasts are gathering to see this 1.2 million-pound train as it makes a journey across the United States. Some fans are tearing up at the sight of the train, which is the last of its kind currently in operation. “I was choked up,” one 25-year-old fan told the Journal. “It looked like my model train from afar.” — Emma Camp

Louise Perry

I respect displays of athletic accomplishment, and the success of an industry that is an important source of employment and tourist revenue, and as a source of great joy.

But I’m just not that into sports.

Zohran Mamdani, World Policeman Mary Julia Koch · Jul 22 The smiling socialist told a debate moderator that his sole focus as mayor would be the five boroughs of New York City. Yet he spent a good part of the past week threatening to have the NYPD arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over an International Criminal Court arrest warrant. Read full story

Give Me Better Reasons to See ‘The Odyssey’ Jul 22 I don’t know if I want to see “The Odyssey.” As a classicist, I understand that this is remarkably stupid, as this movie will probably turn out to be the best thing that has happened to my field in some time.



By E.J. Hutchinson Read full story

Return of the Monoculture Jul 21 The World Cup and ‘The Odyssey’ have united Americans again.



By Meghan Cox Gurdon Read full story

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