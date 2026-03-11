Emma Stone at the 79th British Academy Film Awards in London on Feb. 22. Photo: Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

I have something to confess: I’m a shameless GLP-1 user.

I’m not a naturally skinny person. Genetically, I have the instincts of a Labrador. I’ve learned to keep my weight in check through brutal self-control and a lot of exercise (sometimes too much), but during pregnancy, I balloon.

The first time around, I lost the baby weight the hard way. I showed up to daily boot camp classes in the park with my baby in his buggy and my stomach empty. It worked, and it was horrible.

The second time around, I decided to do it the easy way.

I was finally persuaded to get a private Mounjaro prescription when I heard the sports scientist and bodybuilder Mike Israetel say that your genetics determine your hunger drive, and you only have so much willpower. If you have a big appetite, or even a moderate appetite, trying to diet in a world of abundant cheap calories demands constant mental energy.

In the age of GLP-1s, Mr. Israetel asks: What good does it serve to devote so much energy to this torment? Why not spend your limited willpower on something else, like being more patient with your children or working harder at your job?

I offered this argument while chatting with a woman after Pilates. Also a mother of young children, she was struggling to withstand hunger pangs while being busy and sleep-deprived, and she was tempted by GLP-1s. I pointed out that there was no moral superiority in needless misery, but our Pilates teacher—proudly child-free and thin as a whippet—overheard and scolded us both. “I don’t believe in fat jabs,” she said, “you have to do it the proper way.”

This view is common among people with birdlike appetites. Until recently, being skinny was often a signal of conscientiousness, a public demonstration of your ability to resist the siren song of ultraprocessed foods. People who naturally erred on the skinny side enjoyed low body fat and high social status—an association that has been lost now that people with Labrador genes have access to GLP-1s. That’s part of the motivation for “Ozempic shaming.”

Many people also have a vague sense that there’s no such thing as a free lunch. GLP-1s have been around for more than 20 years, and most users experience only mild side effects. Nonetheless, the moralizing around food and fatness inspires a suspicion that there will be some terrible price to pay—if not now, then years down the line. Comedian and former Ozempic user Chelsea Handler expressed this view of the GLP-1 craze in a 2023 podcast interview: “It’s gonna backfire, something bad is gonna happen.”

This fear isn’t unreasonable. It’s what drives the Burkean conservative—a skepticism of the unintended consequences that flow from disequilibrium.

But GLP-1s are a modern solution to a modern problem. We need them only because humans evolved in conditions of scarcity in which greediness was advantageous, and now food is miraculously cheap. Unnaturalness generates more unnaturalness. Yet how many of us would like to return to our natural state in which famine is a constant threat?

Statins are also an easy way out for patients suffering from high cholesterol, but you don’t hear nearly so much moralizing about these medications. GLP-1s attract a unique kind of anxiety because they help people to look attractive, and looking attractive is what everyone secretly wants.

On the whole, I endorse GLP-1s. It’s better to use them than suffer the ruinous health effects of obesity. For users who are only slightly overweight, an occasional “fat jab” is also usually preferable to an endless battle with “food noise”—intrusive thoughts about eating and persistent anxiety about gaining more weight.

That doesn’t mean these drugs don’t come with trade-offs. Although I’m sufficiently convinced of the safety of GLP-1s to take the drugs myself, as a Burkean conservative I’ve been keeping an eye out for unintended and potentially dangerous social consequences.

The social risks were on display at the recent British Academy Film Awards. Celebrities including Emma Stone, Demi Moore and Kelly Osbourne looked startlingly thin, much thinner than at last year’s ceremony. Jutting ribs and collarbones have also become visible on stars including Ariana Grande and Nicole Kidman. Actress Jameela Jamil has spoken about a “rapid rise of the aesthetic of emaciation amongst women in Hollywood.” We all know what’s driving this, though most users of GLP-1s will publicly deny it.

Signs of GLP-1 abuse manifest first in celebrities because these drugs are still relatively expensive and because women in the public eye are under extraordinary pressure to look good. But doctors have been warning about a rise in the use of GLP-1s among many patients suffering from anorexia nervosa, which has the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric disorder. For people who are psychologically healthy, GLP-1s seem perfectly safe. For those who aren’t, they are life threatening. Is this trade-off worth it?

Whatever your answer, GLP-1s aren’t going anywhere. They’re on par with the invention of penicillin—a miraculous drug that also causes lethal allergic reactions in some patients and gastrointestinal distress in many more, and has contributed to the rise of superbugs. No medical revolution is a free lunch. That doesn’t mean I won’t join it.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.