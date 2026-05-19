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Mike Paranzino's avatar
Mike Paranzino
10h

It's sad that such a piece even has to be written, but it does, and this one nailed it.

Beltway Republicans are completely divorced from the reality of their constituents, and it's a dangerous situation.

Part of it is simply environmental. The Beltway is recession-proof. Since government spending will only ever rise, the area's economic prospects are permanently bright. Housing prices only rise. Even those federal worker head count cuts, so beloved by conservatives on X, are good news for the Beltway, since those workers are simply replaced with "contractors" - sometimes literally the same people, but now checking a private sector box. Lotta lotta Beltway mansions with government contractors living inside.

Even Trump, perhaps because he's (understandably) no longer doing large public rallies, seems to have lost touch with his MAGA base on economic issues.

There's too much kowtowing to billionaires, and too much indifference to the economic realty facing regular Americans.

The biggest disconnect comes from the Uniparty's obsession with the stock market. While the 1/3 of us deeply invested in the market rely on the implicit promise by the Uniparty never to let stocks decline (and I thank them for that!), roughly 2/3 of Americans have either zero or negligible exposure to the market. When they hear market indexes and corporate profits are at record highs, what that means for them is their wages have been successfully suppressed. In fact, the latest data shows that despite a GOP Trifecta, inflation is now rising faster than wages.

P.S. Early voting in the earliest states begins in about 120 days.

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