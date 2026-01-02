WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Kuslan's avatar
Richard Kuslan
8d

I know many young people, even teenagers, who listen to Bing, Dean, Frank, the Dorsey Brothers (both bands) and so much more from the 30s-60s and most likely because the tunes were first heard sampled in TV shows and films. Here in the South, many young people adore this music because it is upbeat, meaningful and fun.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Tea's avatar
George Tea
7d

Who?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture