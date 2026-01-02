The Beatles in Liverpool, England, July 10, 1964. Photo: Associated Press

Troubling news from Strawberry Fields. Around Christmas, Sean Ono Lennon suggested his father’s music might fade from memory.

“I’m just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn’t forget about the Beatles and John and Yoko,” Lennon said.

“Do you think that’s even possible?” asked a stunned Anthony Mason of CBS News.

“To forget about it?” Mr. Lennon replied. “I do, actually. And I never did before.”

No less a figure than a son of John Lennon imagines all the people living without the Beatles—a contingency that sounds remote in our nostalgia-prone and content-saturated age.

It shouldn’t. Mr. Lennon’s warning is serious. The Beatles issued their first studio album in 1963 and broke up in 1970. Their entire career was closer in time to Warren Harding’s first term than to Donald Trump’s second one.

Popular music is tied to eras and places. Its pleasures are anchored in a particular generation’s youth and adolescence. And when a demographic cohort exits the scene, its Top 40 does too.

Who now listens to the Glenn Miller Orchestra, for example? Which DJ spins Bing Crosby? If the Beatles’ music is to survive the passing of the Baby Boom, then their fans—I am one—can’t rely on autoplay. We must act.

Granted, these days, one can’t cross the road without running into John, Paul, George and Ringo. SiriusXM broadcasts the Beatles Channel 24/7. In 2021, Disney premiered Peter Jackson’s “Get Back,” a marathon-length inquiry into the making of the 1970 album “Let It Be.”

In the past year, journalist Ian Leslie published “John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs.” Mr. Starr, 85, released his 21st solo album. Disney+ reissued “The Beatles Anthology.” Director Sam Mendes, meanwhile, is working on a biopic tetralogy—one film per Beatle—set for release in 2028.

These products may strike a casual observer as evidence of the Fab Four’s staying power. On the contrary, look closer and you see that the band has taken one too many bites out of Apple Records. Only the core remains. Beatles literature, for instance, is both exhaustive and exhausting—an endless recapitulation of the group mythos and creative process.

The documentaries are rehashes. “Get Back” relies on footage compiled for an earlier film, with mind-numbing coverage. “The Beatles Anthology” first aired on ABC 30 years ago. The Disney+ version’s “new” episode repackages extras from the original DVD release. The suspense in Mr. Mendes’s films will lie in the quality of the actors’ Beatles impressions—and whether the saga can fill eight hours.

I’m guessing not. Which doesn’t bode well for the Beatles’ legacy.

After all, as a millennial Beatles fan born six months after John Lennon was killed, I am a promoter’s target audience. I have the albums, own “The Lyrics” and “The Complete John Lennon Songs,” went to “Love” at the Mirage in Las Vegas and watched “The Beatles Anthology,” “George Harrison: Living In the Material World,” “McCartney 3,2,1” and “Beatles ’64.” I paid actual money to see “Across the Universe.” The Beatles Channel is first among my SiriusXM favorites. I will line up for whatever’s on offer.

And yet, if this millennial grows weary of the Beatles and the gargantuan marketing apparatus that surrounds them, what chance do the Fab Four have with zoomers and—God help us—Generation Alpha?

Locked into the perpetual now of the smartphone screen, ears dulled by atmospheric, autotuned and monotonous pop, the rising generation is ill-equipped to appreciate the nuances of “Rubber Soul” and “Magical Mystery Tour.” They must be taught.

Here are some lessons drawn from experience. Early childhood education is important—start with “The Beatles, 1962-1966.” The melodies are contagious, the harmonies awe-inspiring and the humor winsome. Glimpse flashes of John’s anger. Don’t be afraid to sing along.

Actors Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson will star as the Beatles in a quartet of films released in 2028. Here they are at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on March 31, 2025. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Then progress to “1.” This compilation acts as a survey course: What it lacks in depth it covers in breadth. Plus, the songs are catchy. Soon you will hear a chorus of “Nah-Nah-Nah-Nahs” from the backseat. Pre-empt alternative lyrical interpretations of “Hey Jude” by explaining that Paul wrote it to comfort 5-year-old Julian Lennon during his parents’ divorce.

When the pupil is ready, introduce the Beatles’ best album, “Revolver.” Drill the lyrics of “Taxman” until they become a mantra. Chill to “I’m Only Sleeping.” If you feel didactic, point out that the Beatles are great because they incorporate all previous music, from classical to doo-wop, while prefiguring genres such as punk and indie rock. It was a radical achievement.

A world without the Beatles would be deprived of this musical inheritance. It would be dull, diminished and gray. That is why they are worth remembering.

But for how long? Tomorrow never knows.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.