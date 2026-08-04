WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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WyoGirl's avatar
WyoGirl
4h

THANK YOU for your honesty, Meghan, and for putting a name to what so many of us felt at the time and are reliving as we witness the exposure of Fauci's lies and narcissistic motivations. May we never repeat those awful years, though society is stupid enough that we will in some similar fashion.

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Rex Pilger's avatar
Rex Pilger
4h

The pain of loss, of being lied to, of being forced to separate from family and friends, and to have the deceptions and arrogance we suspected be exposed more completely produces, yes, more pain. And, the helplessness one feels at the escape of the perpetrators from justice is beyond frustration. What to do? For one's own sanity, all we can do is forgive, like and as did the Savior. Seriously, forgive. Otherwise the perpetrators still exert their power over us, if we continue to cultivate our resentment. We do, indeed, need to get on with our lives, as wounded as we may be. There is still time left. Forgive them, they know not what they do.

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