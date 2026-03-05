Rep. Dan Crenshaw on Capitol Hill, Sept. 17, 2020. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Associated Press

Rep. Dan Crenshaw had the audacity to be right. It may have ended his political career.

Mr. Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, became the first incumbent of this political cycle to lose a primary on Tuesday. He fell to state Rep. Steve Toth.

It was a messy and highly localized race, one in which President Trump pointedly declined to take a side. Mr. Toth accused Mr. Crenshaw of being RINO squish. The accusation isn’t entirely convincing. Mr. Crenshaw worked with and supported the Trump administration on issues ranging from opposing gender transition treatments for minors to praising U.S. military action in Venezuela, telling the Houston Chronicle that “my relationship with Trump is good.” He had endorsements from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, both of whom are close with Mr. Trump.

But Mr. Toth at least brought the contest over MAGA credentials to a draw. He focused on Mr. Crenshaw’s criticisms of his fellow Republicans’ premature dismissals of a 2024 immigration bill advanced by Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, his supposed refusal to acknowledge election fraud and his critiques of Mr. Trump and fellow Republicans in the wake of the 2020 election. Mr. Toth earned the backing of Turning Point Action and podcaster Tucker Carlson, who has long disdained Mr. Crenshaw.

That made state-level factors loom large. And they weighed against Mr. Crenshaw. Texas Republicans’ mid-decade redistricting, an effort to maintain House Republicans’ majority, changed Mr. Crenshaw’s Second Congressional District by incorporating much of the state House seat Mr. Toth represented. And Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, whose rocky relationship with Mr. Crenshaw culminated in a recent airport confrontation, endorsed Mr. Toth last week. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined Mr. Trump in declining to endorse anyone.

All of this may have mattered much more than Mr. Crenshaw’s supposed sins against MAGA. But if these sins did doom him, he ought not regret them. While he signed a legal brief supporting a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Mr. Crenshaw ultimately voted to certify the results of that election.



Mr. Crenshaw’s real crime against MAGA was telling the truth about its “performance artists” and “grifters,” who tell “lie after lie after lie” and take advantage of other conservatives’ fears and anxieties to advance themselves. He might as well have been quoting Alexander Hamilton, who worried about politicians with “talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity.”

Who can doubt that Congress is full of people who are more interested in performing than legislating? Take a look at any congressional hearing these days and you might wonder if there’s anyone to whom that description doesn’t apply. Take a look at the podcast sphere, especially among those now preoccupied with antisemitic conspiracy theories, and despair.

Sometimes governing means telling voters what they don’t want to hear. Eighteenth-century British statesman and friend of America Edmund Burke said during a (successful) parliamentary election in 1774 that “your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays, instead of serving you, if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”



It’s hard to say, given the messy and complicated nature of the primary he just lost, that Mr. Crenshaw’s actions and comments from almost five years ago were the decisive factor. But if they were, he can take some consolation in being right. And in being in good company: Burke didn’t win that seat in his next election.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.