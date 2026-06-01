Sydney Sweeney stars in “Euphoria.” Photo: HBO/Associated Press

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In the 1990s and early 2000s, TV shows aimed at teens tended to focus on the time-honored interests of the average American adolescent. Shows such as “Gilmore Girls,” “The O.C.” and “Friday Night Lights” dealt with family dynamics, friendships, first loves, heartbreaks and the expectations of small-town American life. The drama was gripping, but the plots were relatable.

If you grew up in the 2010s and 2020s, as I did, those sunlit tales of first loves and proms could appear banal and conservative. TV geared toward today’s young people has become darker, steamier and unapologetically more provocative. It’s making them grow up too fast—or not at all. Many find more excitement in these shows than in real life. In a popular TikTok trend, 20-somethings say they’d rather spend their weekend binge-watching a Netflix series than partying. As one user put it: “You can always just find a new tv show to obsess over and escape reality.”

It’s hard to imagine a show like “Euphoria,” with its graphic portrayals of sex and substance addiction, getting the greenlight even a decade ago. Many current shows feature dark magic and the occult, as in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” a macabre reimagination of the cheerful 1990s sitcom “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” Mental-health issues are also a favored subject, explored in the controversial yet popular show “13 Reasons Why.”

When tragic events did occur in earlier teen shows, such as a school-shooting episode in “One Tree Hill,” they were typically treated as one-off moments, not the baseline tone. Today, many shows that at first seem lighthearted can’t help but introduce darker plotlines. In Amazon Prime’s new college romance, “Off Campus,” the female star comes to terms with being raped in high school, while her boyfriend copes with his abusive father, challenges they both discuss at length.

Some commentators interpret these intense themes as a reflection of current societal struggles, from school shootings and the rising suicide rate to revelations of sexual assault. American culture has become more open about these challenges in recent years, but the young adults of earlier eras also faced their own. Why did they get girl-next-door love stories, while we get tales of serial killers and adult-content creators?

A better explanation is that ordinary storytelling isn’t enough for viewers today. As dramatic events play out in constant and vivid detail on our phones, social media and the news, the threshold for entertainment and escapism has soared ever higher. Storylines must be much wilder and grittier than the humdrum of average American life to compete with emotional numbness and short attention spans. The explosion of on-demand streaming has made such provocative spectacles possible: Many of them air on platforms like Netflix or Hulu, which bypass the strict censorship of the Federal Communications Commission that restrains traditional cable.

So, too, are the romantic and sexual narratives on offer today becoming more graphic. They’re crafted for a generation more exposed to porn and sexual content than any before it. The “smut” in coming-of-age series such as “Bridgerton” and “Off Campus” is meeting an audience that’s become desensitized to explicit content online.

It’s easy to dismiss teen shows as frothy fluff of no consequence. But what you watch in your formative years seeps into your perceptions of life, love, friendship and adulthood. The current crop of shows glamorize behaviors they should deride. Perhaps drugs don’t seem so bad when an actress like Zendaya is getting high in “Euphoria.” Perhaps it seems cooler and more complex to be sad and suffering than it does to be happy-go-lucky like Seth Cohen in “The O.C.”

Today’s TV dramas are becoming a black hole of escapism. This is its own problem that Gen Z calls “bed rotting”—being glued to your laptop, eyes bloodshot from hours in the blue light, watching a timer count down on Netflix as the credits roll and the next episode autoplays. Why hang out with friends when you’ve got your own little social world playing out from your screen?

Yet no matter how good the graphics or engrossing the cliffhangers, shows are only shows. They aren’t accurate portraits of what it’s usually like to come of age in today’s America—and this is coming from a New Yorker who grew up on a steady stream of “Gossip Girl.” Real life is often more awkward, less glamorous or histrionic. But it’s much more thrilling, because you’re experiencing it all firsthand.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.