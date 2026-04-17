Photo: Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti explains how the Trump Doctrine is working in Iran; Brad Wilcox and Maria Baer explore the link between marriage and homeownership; and Mary Julia Koch talks to religion researcher Ryan Burge about Gen Z’s supposed revival.

But first, be true to your work . . .

A Man for This Season

—Matthew Hennessey

Comedian Dave Chappelle has a great voice. It’s rich and resonant, a rolling baritone seasoned by years of smoking American Spirit cigarettes. He’s a stand-up, so his voice is his instrument. And he uses it well—to inspire laughter, but also thought.

At various times over the past three decades, Mr. Chappelle has been the source and subject of controversy, as well as an object of fascination. In 2005 he walked away from a $50 million contract to continue producing his popular Comedy Central show. He now lives far from the limelight in tiny Yellow Springs, Ohio. He’s a relic of the pre-influencer era, when selling out was the worst thing you could do. At 52, he’s integrity incarnate.

Listening to his conversation this week with NPR’s Michel Martin made me realize that we’ve been missing voices like Mr. Chappelle’s in the culture. People smoke less, so many of the voices we hear lack that lived-in quality. But we also get less blunt wisdom of the hard-won variety.

“Not everything is for everybody,” he said in response to a question about the backlash to his jokes about the transgender community. Isn’t that the truth? You don’t have to like everything. You don’t even have to have an opinion. You can let some controversies pass.

Mr. Chappelle respectfully disagreed with Ms. Martin’s suggestion that he has “punched down” on the trans issue. He chalked up the criticism to a misunderstanding about the nature and purpose of live comedy:

Reading a joke is a lot different than sitting in a room and hearing it. And part of the sitting in the room part, one of the reasons comedy works is because everyone that bought a ticket, clearly they want it to work. They want to have a good time. They want to have fun. But if you’re a person that is very angry or passionate about something and you’re afraid that you’re going to be misrepresented or misconstrued, and you feel like you have to police comedy to get your point across, you should assess your point.

This is a topic that most people run from. But Mr. Chappelle is fearless. That’s a stance that’s easy to adopt when you know what you’re talking about, when you’ve laid it on the line and suffered the consequences.

“Do you feel like your job is to be provocative?” Ms. Martin provoked.

“No, not provocative.”

“Provocative, controversial, polarizing, any of that?” she provoked again.

“No, I don’t court it. I just don’t flinch from it.”

That’s his appeal. He’s unintimidatable, an uncommon trait—and not only among comedians, who pretend to be courageous while bantering in familiar patterns about predictable topics. It’s rare in the unfunny world, too.

Maybe I’m misremembering, or putting a gloss on days gone by, but there used to be a lot of guys like Mr. Chappelle around. Some were in the arts, but some were in regular life: teachers, barbers, shop owners, ferryboat captains. People who genuinely didn’t care what you said about them. They enjoyed their jobs and understood how to do them. They weren’t looking past the work they had to do. They weren’t filming themselves constantly.

Integrity comes from knowing who you are. It makes you unembarrassable.

“I’ve come to the understanding that, you know, you got to be true to your work. That’s the job. And if that makes you big, so be it,” said Mr. Chappelle. Chasing success is the wrong route in life. Worrying about the opinions of angry people gets you nowhere. Doing your job—and doing it well—is the right route. But that means you actually have to like your work.

And you can’t flinch.

Chinese Chickens : London’s Victoria and Albert Museum adjusted the content of exhibit catalogs and books after running afoul of printers in China. Government censors in Beijing rejected a 1930s world map depicting British trade routes. According to the Guardian, museum employees found this frustrating. “It’s a historic map showing British colonial rule so nothing to do with China—just shows China on the map and that seems to be enough to warrant rejection!” one exasperated employee wrote in an email. This isn’t the first time the V&A has caved to Chinese censorship requests, which may explain the frustration. The museum removed an image of Lenin from a book accompanying a 2021 exhibition of Russian Fabergé eggs after it was deemed “sensitive” by the Chinese government censors. — Emma Camp

Once Upon a Time in Washington: During a Wednesday prayer service at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recited what sounded like a Bible verse but was pure fiction—in fact, “Pulp Fiction.” His speech wasn’t, as he claimed, based on a passage from the book of Ezekiel. It was a version of what the hit man Jules, played by Samuel L. Jackson, says to his victims before murdering them in Quentin Tarantino’s hit 1994 film. If the mix up happened because a Pentagon staffer asked ChatGPT to find a scary-sounding quote, that person better be out of a job. Mr. Hegseth himself might soon be looking for work. Democrats have filed articles of impeachment against him. Perhaps he could pivot to Hollywood. He just had his first audition. — Mary Julia Koch

Say ‘what’ again. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Silly Names, Deadly Games: Prosecutors in Brooklyn announced charges Wednesday against 36 alleged members of two rival street gangs known as WOOO and CHOO. According to District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s office, WOOO is an umbrella organization for the Gorilla Stone Bloods, the Young Risk Takers and other crews. CHOO is also a conglomerate. Its affiliates include Folk Nation, Hoodstarz, Trained to Floxk and Prepared for Anything. New York has changed a lot. It’s good to see its hoodlums haven’t lost their sense of whimsy. — M.H.

Matthew Continetti

In the span of two separate months, President Trump authorized two major military operations—different in sequence but sharing a purpose. Iran is Venezuela in reverse.

Both interventions featured decapitation strikes, daring commando missions and naval blockades. The president’s tactics occurred in a different order in the Caribbean Sea and Persian Gulf, with the same underlying goal: not regime change, but regime coercion.

Brad Wilcox and Maria Baer

Photo: Getty Images

Marriage doesn’t merely make it easier to afford a home. It motivates people to earn more and save more in pursuit of one.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

Is Christianity making a comeback? If anyone can answer this question, it’s Ryan Burge, a Baptist pastor for more than 20 years before becoming a professor of religion and politics at Washington University in St. Louis.

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