A sign near the Potomac River warns of dangerous water in Cabin John, Md., Feb. 18. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

There’s no polite way to say it: The Potomac River is oozing liquid feces, the result of one of the largest sewage spills in American history. Faulty pipes, a snowstorm, construction delays—disaster has compounded disaster. Local officials have met the challenge with exceptional incompetence. If there is any reason to look skeptically on D.C.’s push for statehood, this is it.

The trouble began on Jan. 19, when a decayed pipe in suburban Maryland burst and began dumping about 40 million gallons of raw sewage a day into the river. The pipe was part of the Potomac Interceptor, a sewer network that became operational during the Johnson administration, designed to consolidate waste from Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C. into a sanitation plant downriver. DC Water, an independent agency within the city’s government, oversees it. But in the days following the spill, it appeared that no one was overseeing the pipes at all.

Raw sewage poured into the Potomac unimpeded for nearly a week. By the time DC Water could divert the waste into the nearby C&O Canal, nearly 250 million gallons had polluted the river. Although the agency did eventually contain the spill, its solution has proved precarious. The broken pipe is still spewing raw sewage. It has overflowed the canal several times—most notably during the Super Bowl, when a mass of nondisposable wipes flushed down local toilets clogged backup pumps. Several hundred thousand gallons of liquid excrement dumped into the river.

DC Water estimates that emergency repairs to get the Interceptor functioning again will take four to six weeks. A more durable fix will take at least nine months. That seems like a long time. But the damage to the river will last much longer, especially as snowmelt from the recent blizzard frees contaminants that have to this point been trapped under ice. It’s quite possible that no one will be swimming, boating or fishing in the Potomac around D.C. this year. The area’s ecosystem will need decades to recover. The disaster is so bad that D.C.’s Department of Energy and Environment has warned residents not to touch the river for the foreseeable future. Who would want to? The stench is unbearable. It lingers over the water like a smog.

Worst of all, the spill was preventable. DC Water conducted a review of the Potomac Interceptor from 2011 to 2015. The agency discovered that the pipes were old, creaky and poorly maintained. It then announced a $625 million renovation project. Some of the job was completed last fall near the pipe. But the effort was too little, too late. As with everything else in the nation’s capital, work moved slowly, inefficiently. The result is currently coursing through the Potomac River.

No one involved in this mess has emerged covered in glory. The debacle offers instruction in the long-running, often abstruse debate over D.C. becoming the 51st state. If a city government can’t handle limited responsibilities, how could it possibly bear the much greater burdens of statehood?

Mr. Rowan is managing editor of the Lamp.