A Black Lives Matter protester in London on June 25, 2020. Photo: Thabo Jaiyesimi/Zuma Press

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It is possible to deeply admire the U.S.—as I do—while also deeply regretting the American influence on the politics of the rest of the world.

Americans aren’t to blame for this malign influence. It largely comes down to the fact that we foreigners consume far too much American media. This is particularly true for people in the Anglosphere, since our online worlds meld together such that people overseas can easily find themselves psychologically inhabiting the U.S. without even realizing it.

This can be seen clearly in the adoption of African-American music, fashion and slang, which is contemporary America’s most successful cultural export, as globally ubiquitous as McDonald’s and Starbucks. Hip hop has become the preferred soundtrack for oppositional cultures worldwide, adopted by everyone from indigenous Australians to Dalit Indians, with only subtle local adjustments.

American race politics are so influential overseas that you will hear teenagers in London refer to police as “feds” while antiracism protestors chant “hands up, don’t shoot” at British police who don’t routinely carry firearms. Much to the frustration of the local authorities, when American police shoot someone, trust in British police among the British public goes down. During summer 2020, George Floyd murals popped up in Pakistan, Kenya and Syria, a country in the midst of civil war. Even in the grimmest of circumstances, it seems that the world’s population couldn’t turn away from events in Minneapolis.

The elite British preoccupation with American culture is both particularly severe, and particularly conflicted. The longstanding tension over the status of the U.S. in the British political imagination was best embodied by two titans of the 20th century British right: Margaret Thatcher and Enoch Powell. In one telling exchange, Thatcher, who was then prime minister, suggested to Powell that the nuclear deterrent was a means of defending British “values.” He rejected her premise:

No, we do not fight for values. I would fight for this country even if it had a communist government . . . values exist in a transcendental realm, beyond space and time. They can neither be fought for, nor destroyed.

Thatcher was baffled by this argument. She had (perhaps unwittingly) offered an American understanding of the British nation that Powell opposed, not only because he was a staunch British nationalist, but also because he expressed a deep loathing for “our terrible enemy.” That is, the U.S.

It is common to hear Britons say rude things about Americans—“fat” and “stupid” are popular descriptors—but it is uncommon to hear a critique like Powell’s. He objected to the “terrible enemy” because he feared the U.S. was working against British interests, and indeed the interests of the rest of the Anglosphere. And he feared that American cultural influence was warping Britain’s sense of itself as a distinct nation, an amnesia signaled by Thatcher’s talk of transcendental “values.”

Powell died before he could see the full realization of American influence on British politics. The phrase “a nation of immigrants” entered political discourse a few decades ago and has since become a popular cliché, along with the idea of Britain as a “melting pot” cohered through “British values.” When British politicians repeat such terms, they don’t realize they are applying American concepts of foundational diversity to a country that was remarkably ethnically homogeneous right up until the 1950s. Britain is very unlike America, actually. This has been true for 250 years.

As the late Gordon S. Wood, a distinguished historian of the American Founding, wrote in these pages last year, “The United States isn’t a nation like other nations, and it never has been.” While most nation-states emerge from groups that have a pre-existing sense of their own distinctiveness, the U.S. was formed around an idea rather than an ethnic group.

In this sense, the history of the U.S. is very different from that of the other countries founded by British settlers, who historically tended to view their new nations as straightforward transplants of British society. “This country shall remain forever the home of the descendants of those people who came here in peace in order to establish in the South Seas an outpost of the British race,” insisted Australian Prime Minister John Curtin during World War II. Australia sustained its ethnic homogeneity through a “White Australia” policy that explicitly discriminated against non-British immigrants right up until the 1970s. The descendants of British settlers in New Zealand, South Africa and Rhodesia once took pride in being “more British than the British,” or even “Better Britons.”

But no longer. Just as Enoch Powell feared, the U.S. displaced Britain geopolitically through a combination of good fortune, good judgment and the deliberate undermining of the collapsing British Empire. British wealth and power faded as the U.S. emerged as a superpower, and it surely wasn’t a coincidence that the Anglosphere dominions began to lose interest in the culture of the mother country at much the same time, like the women whose eyes drift toward the still-more eligible bachelor who has just entered the room.

No longer “more British than the British,” what we now long to be is “more American than the Americans.” That is, we have all been thoroughly seduced by the story of America: the creedal nation, forged out of enterprise and idealism, strengthened by diversity, possessed with the spirit of progress.

In Britain, you can glimpse this passion for American romanticism in the longstanding obsession in Westminster with Aaron Sorkin’s “The West Wing,” a TV show that has influenced the direction of British politics more than any other. In a famous scene, the fantasy liberal president, Jed Bartlet, is encouraged to be more authentically himself by repeating the words “let Bartlet be Bartlet.” Advisers to a host of British politicians have glommed onto the phrase. “Let Boris be Boris”; “Let Starmer be Starmer.” British politicians whose names you don’t even know have adopted Mr. Sorkin’s vision of themselves ensconced in the Oval Office, living their truth.

The strange thing about this Anglosphere obsession is that a longing to be more American is combined with an anxious sense of inferiority that is often expressed in the form of crude anti-Americanisms. We have adopted the progressive version of the American story while also taking a sanctimonious attitude toward American problems like gun crime. Only outside America can the American dream be truly realized. Or so the implicit reasoning goes.

As a child of the Anglosphere, and a genuine Yankophile, I find this all rather embarrassing. But I suppose it is a fact of human psychology that raw power tends to translate to cultural power, and hence to widespread imitation. When British politicians speak of their own country as a “melting pot,” they recall the spirit of the elite ancient Britanni who wore togas in the hopes of associating themselves with the great empire of their day. It must have been damp and chilly to wear a garment better suited to the Mediterranean. But then sometimes obeisance demands discomfort, even humiliation.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.