WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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C S Pafford's avatar
C S Pafford
4h

They cant help it.

The rest just want to keep up with the best

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Joy Fifer's avatar
Joy Fifer
32m

It makes sense why your run-of-the-mill Brit who has never been to America hates Americans: they get their information from Hollywood and our media. Both are based in fiction and have a deep loathing for the average American.

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