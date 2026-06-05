An anti-euthanasia demonstrator in central London on April 29, 2024. Photo: ben stansall/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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How can a doctor treat mental illness when mental suffering is grounds for legal physician-assisted suicide? That’s a question facing physicians in a handful of countries, including the Netherlands and Belgium, where assisted suicide is an option for those with mental illness. Canada, which already has a liberal assisted death program, plans to start allowing assisted suicide purely for mental-health problems next year.

In the Netherlands, even adolescents have been euthanized for mental-health problems. In 2023 an unidentified teenager was euthanized for mental suffering. Last year a popular Dutch television documentary told the story of a 17-year-old girl who was euthanized for mental illness. In March, Iris Dekker, 19, who had been denied formal euthanasia, died after entering hospice care where doctors supervised her refusal of food and water. In an interview, the girl’s parents recounted that her psychologist first suggested euthanasia after Iris repeatedly attempted suicide.

Even stories about adults are difficult to read. In 2024 a 29-year-old Dutch woman with a laundry list of mental-health conditions successfully sought euthanasia, telling the Guardian that, while she has “a partner, family, friends and I’m not blind to their pain . . . I’m absolutely determined to go through with it.” In 2020 a Belgian court acquitted three doctors of manslaughter after they euthanized a 38-year-old woman who had depression and a heroin addiction. That year a Dutch court approved euthanasia for advanced dementia patients who expressed a desire to die before their condition worsened. While doctors aren’t yet supposed to euthanize people in Canada only for mental illness, one woman reported that doctors at a Vancouver hospital offered assisted suicide in 2023 when she sought help for suicidal ideation.

Legal assisted suicide isn’t a problem per se. Thirteen U.S. states and Washington, D.C., allow it, but all restrict the practice to those with terminal illnesses. A physically healthy young person shouldn’t desire to die. If he does, medicine should treat that as evidence of mental illness. But where assisted suicide for reasons of mental illness is an option, the traditional “do no harm” ethic folds in on itself. When you believe that death is the affirmative right of anyone who claims to be suffering, you’ll struggle to justify limiting the practice for any reason.

Doctors who euthanize mentally ill people often defend their actions on utilitarian grounds. Killing mentally ill people stops their suffering. Who would want to let someone suffer? “Not giving euthanasia has consequences too,” Menno Oosterhoff, a Dutch psychiatrist who has euthanized a handful of mentally ill teenagers, told the Atlantic earlier this year. Iris Dekker’s parents also looked at assisted death as merciful. “I couldn’t give her more love than letting her go,” the girl’s mother told journalist Rupa Subramanya. Her father agreed that attempting to keep his daughter from killing herself “would only be for my own ego, and not for her.”

Their argument seems clear enough: A life of severe suffering with little hope of improvement isn’t worth living. Setting aside whether a doctor should, under any circumstances, end his patient’s life, the logic falls apart when applied to those with nonterminal chronic conditions, especially mental illness. There’s always hope of improvement. “Unlike other medical conditions with a known, predictable course, evidence shows that mental illnesses can never be predicted to be irremediable,” wrote a group of physicians and mental health advocates critical of assisted death for mental suffering in 2020.

Expansive euthanasia is what happens when a nation loses itself to moral relativism. When you’re unable to make moral judgments, the only thing left to do is to worship personal choice even when that choice is to self-destruct. The result is a society that values autonomy so highly that a parent can’t even bring himself to pry the proverbial gun from his own child’s hands.

Maybe Iris Dekker would have been cripplingly depressed for the rest of her natural life. Maybe her death was the only way to end her suffering. But, then again, maybe she would have improved as she matured. Maybe she would have found some source of meaning that her teenage self could never have imagined. At 19, you’re too young to know for sure you have nothing to live for. The future has infinite possibilities. Death has none.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.