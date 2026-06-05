WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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tom_in_texas's avatar
tom_in_texas
2h

The suicidal impulse is in the entire society, not just in the patients. Post-Christian mixed with socialized medicine gets you here. These are societies that want to die and they are going to get their wish. This is why in the USA we never give up our faith, our freedoms, or our weapons. The alternative is plain to see. Anyone who says they represent 'compassion' is suspect. The parents of that poor girl think that 'letting her go' is the best they can do? Hey, mom and dad, kill her yourself then. If her death is good, do it. Must the state do everything? So sad. Thank God my parents were Christians, good people, who loved me and my sister. My dad would never 'let me go' under any circumstances.

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