Photo: Artur Widak/Zuma Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs says the coverup of the Covid lab-leak scenario was itself a conspiracy theory; Emma Camp argues that Generation Z hasn’t been dealt a uniquely bad hand; and Jack Butler explains why minivans are making a comeback as ’90s kids become adults.

But first, if you have something to say, you’d better say it now . . .

Come Away, O Human Child

—Matthew Hennessey

Most readers won’t know the name Glen Hansard. I accept this, though it stings.

If you saw the quirky Irish film “Once” (2007), you’ll remember Hansard as the scruffy street musician who falls for a Czech flower-seller with the voice of an angel. He and his co-star, Markéta Irglová, shared an Academy Award in 2008 for their song “Falling Slowly.” A stage adaptation of the movie made it to Broadway in 2012 and ran for three years.

If none of that rings a bell, it’s probably because Hansard preferred it that way. He could have been more famous if he’d wanted to be. Alas, his story is over. He died in a solo motorcycle accident on the outskirts of Dublin Wednesday morning. He was 56.

Before “Once,” Ireland’s most successful cinematic export may have been Alan Parker’s “The Commitments” (1991). Hansard also had a role in that film as the guitarist in the blue-eyed soul band hoping to Mustang Sally its way out of the Dublin slums. Yet acting was only Hansard’s side hustle. His main gig was as the lead singer and songwriter of the Frames, the group he founded in 1990.

Music and art didn’t cross the Atlantic as easily then as it does now. If you lived in New York or California in the 1990s and you’d heard of the Frames you were among the few. While “Revelate,” which opened their second album, “Fitzcarraldo” (1995), got some spins on alternative radio during the distortion-rich aftermath of the grunge era, the Frames never broke through in the U.S.

The songs were complex, the lyrics opaque. Hansard didn’t let you off easy with a pop hook or a simple storyline. You had to go deep with the Frames to get the payoff. But the effort was worth it. Hansard put everything he had into the songs—all of his heart, soul, wit and wisdom. You could hear heartbreak in his voice. He played his guitar like he’d caught it spying on him.

Because I knew who Hansard was before he got famous, I had a rooting interest in his success. I felt I owned a stake in his career, like he was a racehorse or something. Hansard was one of my guys.

The intimacy we develop with the artists whose work we enjoy is peculiar and unlike other intimacies. When we fall in love with a song, the affair is private. The intensity of the relationship is felt only by us, known only to us. It’s a secret communion. There isn’t a person alive who can’t think of at least one song that makes him feel less alone in the world.

Hansard’s music did something like that for me. His songs came from a pure place. He was a sensitive soul—an actor-musician as well as a raconteur and carouser, a powerful and committed live performer.

When I say he could have been more famous, I mean he could have relocated to London or Los Angeles after his Oscar win. He could have done more acting or made a pile of money writing music for movies. He elected to stay in Ireland, to bloom where he was planted. It limited his earning potential but enhanced his credibility. How awful would it have been to see him become a judge on “The Voice” or to hear him crooning in a giant blueberry costume on “The Masked Singer.”

In his Oscar acceptance speech, he urged the assembled glitterati to, “Make art.” That’s what he did in a full life that has sadly and suddenly proved too short.

Art Gecko: Two-headed crested geckos aren’t unheard of. But they’re rare. Their continued survival after birth is improbable. But in about a month of life, the polycephalous gecko born at Rockstar Geckos, a Pennsylvania breeding business, has already challenged these improbabilities. The creature, whose two heads have been dubbed Simon and Garfunkel , has a devoted internet following, according to the New York Post. Two heads sharing a body can cause problems. But the folk duo is faring well, eating independently and coordinating movements, according to the breeders. Sail on, boys. All your dreams are on their way. — Jack Butler

Shell Shock: A plucky turtle has made its return to the Atlantic after months of rehabilitation. The juvenile Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, named Pancake, was found last fall on a beach in Cape Cod, stunned by cold water. The turtle regained its strength with a diet of shrimp and clams, according to Smithsonian magazine. As Pancake—whose sex is unknown—crawled into the ocean last week, it sported a jaunty antenna, which will allow researchers to track the turtle’s location for up to 90 days. — Emma Camp

The Honeymoon’s Over

Travis Kelce reports to Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., on Jul 29. Photo: Denny Medley/Imagn Images/Reuters

Hot Mic: No. 10 Downing Street has been a revolving door of prime ministers over the past seven years. Amid all the change, the Journal reports that one man has been a constant: sound engineer Tobias Gough, otherwise known as “Hot Podium Guy.” He wheels out the podium and tests the mic before resignation speeches and inaugural addresses. With his brief moments in the spotlight, he has captured the hearts of female TV viewers. When Prime Minister Andy Burnham ditched the podium last week, fans feared Mr. Gough wouldn’t appear. But he did—proving that at least one fixture of British politics endures. — Mary Julia Koch

James B. Meigs

“Trust the science!” Dr. Fauci and other health officials badgered the American public during the Covid pandemic.

Newly released documents show that the supposed scientific consensus was entirely manufactured.

Gen Z Isn’t Screwed Emma Camp · Jul 30 Every generation, no matter how cosseted by material abundance and relative peace, can stake a claim to unparalleled suffering. Today’s young people face challenges, but these aren’t unprecedented. On some counts, Gen Z is doing much better than its predecessors. Read full story

Man and Minivan Jack Butler · Jul 30 For decades, the humble minivan was known as the lamest car on the road. Not anymore. Spacious and relatively inexpensive, these dependable standbys are taking on new life and proving they never deserved the hate. Read full story

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