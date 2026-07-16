WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Michael Mohr's avatar
Michael Mohr
10h

True. The first thing they get wrong is thinking they're socialist; they are capitalist countries with ‘more’ socialism than the USA. They also have the standard issues like high taxes to pay for that welfare state. Tradeoffs.

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