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When America’s democratic socialists want to sell their platform, the Nordic model is their go-to reference.

Asked by radio host Brian Lehrer if there has been a “successful model of socialism anywhere in the world outside the United States in terms of both human rights and widespread economic justice,” Darializa Avila Chevalier, a Democratic congressional candidate and member of the Democratic Socialists of America, cited Sweden and Norway. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also often point to these countries as examples of what they hope to achieve. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani champions Scandinavian-style universal healthcare, affordable housing and childcare, and a robust social welfare system. Jacobin magazine hails the Nordic countries, a grouping that includes Finland, Denmark and Iceland, for “reconciling the best aspects of liberalism with socialism.”

This pitch is made for Instagram. The Nordic aesthetic is attractive—colorful fishing villages, spectacular fjords, near-constant summer sunshine, clean and safe city streets. Social media’s wellness culture salivates over the Danish concepts of lykke (happiness) and lagom (work-life balance). It’s a popular fact that people in these countries are among the happiest in the world. If this is what socialism looks like, the logic goes, how could it be that bad?

The issue is that Nordic countries aren’t socialist. Their economies are highly competitive free markets, built on private ownership and global trade. Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden consistently rank among the top 15 countries with the most economic and personal freedom. And Scandinavians aren’t simply sitting around snatching up government benefits. The labor force participation rate is higher in Nordic countries than in the U.S.

“Bernie is too much of a socialist for Scandinavia that he probably could not get elected in any of the Scandinavian countries,” Sen. Rand Paul recently said in an interview with John Stossel. The former prime minister of Denmark, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, even had to issue a clarification in 2015 directed at American politicians: “Denmark is far from a socialist planned economy. Denmark is a market economy.”

Scandinavian countries offer more expansive public services than the U.S. But those benefits are paid for with steep and broad taxation that reaches to relatively low income levels. The U.S. has a much more progressive tax system. While the Nordics see capitalism as an engine of wealth creation, the DSA calls for dismantling capitalism itself. Its vision of a standard 32-hour workweek goes further than Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, where the norm hovers around 37 hours a week.

These countries do have lower levels of crime and economic inequality than the U.S., and higher levels of public trust and social cohesion. One viral TikTok from an American who moved to Norway shows strollers of babies left unaccompanied outside stores while their parents presumably shopped inside—a risk you’d never take in any American city. “Yet trust comes easiest to ethnically and culturally homogenous places,” Stephen Eide wrote in City Journal. “The United States is significantly more diverse than Scandinavia across almost every metric, including race, ethnicity, language, and country of birth.” Plus, big social programs are easier to roll out in countries like Norway where the entire population is less than that of New York City. The comparisons are apples to oranges.

Yet every welfare state has its limits. In recent years, Nordic countries have started contracting out many of their expensive social services like healthcare and schools to private providers as aging populations strain public budgets. Their economic growth can be largely attributed to manufacturing prowess, high rates of employment and a culture of entrepreneurship fueled by access to global markets and deep capital pools (though many startups come to the U.S. Bay Area to scale). And while the U.S. experimented with Scandinavian-style policies in the mid-20th century, the deregulation of the Reagan revolution and the entrepreneurship surge of the 1990s allowed growth to take off. The U.S. economy is now one-third greater than the European Union’s.

If today’s socialist sympathizers are searching for honest inspiration, they might instead look to Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea or Soviet Russia. Somehow that pitch never makes it into the stump speech.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.