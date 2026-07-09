By James B. Meigs

U.S. Supreme Court justices in Washington on Oct. 7, 2022. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

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I attended a charming Fourth of July parade this past weekend. It started in Live-Free-Or-Die New Hampshire and then crossed into Vermont, home of America’s most beloved socialist, Sen. Bernie Sanders. It was a good reminder of how our political differences don’t seem so drastic when you step away from your screens.

Our country’s 250th birthday is also a good time to appreciate the wisdom of our Founders. Other revolutionary governments have come and gone, but ours still stands. That’s partly due to its sturdy design, which carefully divides power between the legislative and executive branches and empowers a Supreme Court to referee disputes.

The Supreme Court has a lot of critics, however, and they didn’t take the weekend off. The court released a flurry of decisions before beginning its summer recess on July 1. Those left partisans on both sides steaming. MAGA stalwarts were outraged that the court struck down President Trump’s executive order curtailing birthright citizenship, overruled a White House campaign to tighten mail-in ballot rules, and blocked the president’s effort to fire Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook. Earlier this year, the court swatted down the president’s sweeping tariff regime in a decision the Journal called “a stinging repudiation of a signature White House initiative.”

Liberals objected to many rulings, including one allowing states to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls’ and women’s sports teams, a decision broadening the president’s authority to fire the leaders of independent federal agencies (aside from the Fed), and a ruling striking down certain federal limits on how political parties can spend money in support of candidates. Regarding the campaign-finance ruling, the Journal’s Allysia Finley noted that liberal news outlets “spilled little ink on the majority’s legal analysis, which detailed how spending limits violate the First Amendment’s protection of core political speech.” Instead, the press, along with liberal activists, framed the decision as naked political interference in our electoral process. The progressive Brennan Center said the ruling was part of the court’s “16-year drive to destroy anti-corruption laws.”

Left-wing leaders have been gunning for the Supreme Court for years. The dependably wrongheaded Sen. Ed Markey, for example, rails against “MAGA extremist justices.” During the Biden presidency, he twice introduced legislation to add four justices to the court, which would help Democrats dilute conservative influence. Sen. Elizabeth Warren also backs the court-packing plan, complaining that some court decisions ignore “widely held public opinion.” Mr. Sanders said the court is “out of control” and has flirted with a wacky plan to curtail the justices’ power by “rotating judges to the appeals court” and “bringing in new blood.”

During the court’s most recent term, the justices these senators deride as MAGA loyalists overruled the president on several of his top priorities. In the birthright citizenship case, the court ruled against Mr. Trump even after he attended oral arguments and attempted to glare the justices into submission. But none of this has appeased the court’s critics. It has been “a particularly destructive term for the court’s malignant majority,” People for the American Way president Svante Myrick wrote in an op-ed for the Hill. Mr. Myrick revived calls to expand the size of the Supreme Court “under the next pro-democracy president.”

As the Democratic Socialists of America flexes its muscles, even centrist Democrats feel pressure to embrace radical proposals. It’s disappointing to see the once-levelheaded Gov. Josh Shapiro tell “Morning Joe” that the court needs “radical reform that’s actually going to ensure that the voices of the people are heard.” If Democrats take control of the House and conceivably the Senate this November, expect them to start laying the groundwork to expand the court. Of course, as Mr. Myrick implies, they won’t pull the trigger on such a plan until a Democrat reclaims the presidency.

All this talk about an out-of-control court that ignores public opinion reflects a willful misunderstanding of what the Supreme Court is for. Didn’t any of these people take high-school civics? The court isn’t intended to be a third body that reflects the will of the people. It’s certainly not meant to be under the direct control of another branch of government. Rather, the court is designed to be a check on Congress and the White House when they overstep the Constitution or misapply the law.

The court’s conservative majority is hardly a monolithic bloc bending the law to boost White House power. “Instead, we have a largely originalist and textualist Court—interpreting constitutional provisions according to their original public meaning, and laws according to the plain meaning of their text,” argues the Manhattan Institute’s Ilya Shapiro in City Journal. In other words, the court aims to decide cases on narrow legal grounds, rather than seeking broad political outcomes. Nor is the court as polarized as critics suggest. Mr. Shapiro notes that a surprising number of critical decisions have involved alliances between liberal and conservative justices; “it’s a small-c conservative court.”

If the court is working properly, neither side is likely to be entirely happy. That’s especially true today. Presidents Obama, Biden and Trump all issued sweeping and often legally shaky executive orders instead of taking their toughest policy proposals to Congress. That forces the court to step in, making decisions that ideally would’ve been hammered out through the legislative process. The solution to this dilemma isn’t to neuter the Supreme Court or turn it into another lever of power for the leftward-lurching Democratic Party. The solution is for Congress to start legislating again.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.