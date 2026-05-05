Mayor Zohran Mamdani in Queens, N.Y., on April 12. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Reuters

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Zohran Mamdani’s skinny-tie socialism—his look of Bolshie chic—was one of the more talked-about aspects of his 2025 campaign. The future mayor made waves with his smart suits, lace-up boots, silver rings and hipster’s inexpensive Casio watch. It all created a deliberate aesthetic that raised the man to Gracie Mansion. He came across as well-spoken, well-dressed and well-pizzazzed. Mr. Mamdani could be a model for future left-wing visuals.

He isn’t the only template. Take another New Yorker, Jack Schlossberg, thought to be the favorite in the Democratic primary race for New York’s 12th congressional district. The grandson of John F. Kennedy has resurrected the classic American prep vibe his family is known for. While Mr. Schlossberg skips the tie his great-uncle Bobby would have worn in 1968, he’s adopted the rest: a button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves and a jacket over his shoulder, with occasional forays into casual polos, knitwear and athletic gear.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez seems more interested in telling us about her signature red lipstick than producing a clear answer on relations between China and Taiwan. She made a splash when she wore a “Tax the Rich” dress to the 2021 Met Gala. The 36-year-old has even done a skin-care video for Vogue.

Democrats are clearly searching for a winning look. Losing candidates like Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke regularly grow out beards to look more manly. California Gov. Gavin Newsom posed for Vogue in jeans and a button down. Like it or loathe it, even Sen. John Fetterman’s hoodie is a look.

Republicans should take note. We’re a long way from the days of timeless formality—dark suits, crisp white shirts and clean visuals. President Reagan wore morning clothes to diplomatic events and his first inauguration. George W. Bush was more toned-down, but he looked as comfortable in a Brooks Brothers suit as he did in jeans, a cowboy hat and a barn jacket.

These days we have the MAGA hat, the emblem of President Trump’s populist aesthetic: intentionally vulgar and thumbing its nose at WASP conventions. It’s gold sneakers and fat ties. It’s shirts drenched in red, white and blue. Loud luxury handbags. It’s a departure from the old idea of what a conservative should look like. It’s also ugly.

MAGA was founded in anger, a cry against the establishment and what it stood for. And the clothing reflects that impulse. But the rebellious era can’t last forever, and the right should think about how it wants America to look in the years to come. Policy is important, and it’s missing from much of the left, but beauty and visuals matter, too.

Democrats are actively searching for a new aesthetic, and it’s showing up in what they wear. Maybe they think it will come in a dressed-down appeal to the working class. Or maybe they think it will come in an ironic dressing-up, like quick-change costumes in a theatrical show. But at least they’re trying out ideas for size.

Republicans aren’t doing that anymore, and they need to. From President Bush to President Trump, there was a big change in candidate fashion and campaign visuals. But after 10 years of Trumpism, it’s time to update the wardrobe.

Ms. Bottum is an assistant editorial features editor at the Journal.