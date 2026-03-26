By Emma Camp

Photo: Richard B. Levine/Zuma Press

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Sometimes the fading social distancing stickers on the subway feel like the only evidence that the pandemic actually happened. They were once school-bus yellow, but have long become coated in grime. Their polite command is barely visible: “Please keep a safe social distance from others.”

These scuffed stickers and peeling posters are fossils of a lost year. No one is coming to remove them, and everyone who sees them has long since stopped heeding their warnings.

While the pandemic’s political and social consequences have had a lasting effect, many of us tried to push the tangible experiences of lockdown out of our minds as quickly as we could. We still don’t trust the authorities, and children are still recovering from the hit to their schooling, but no one wants to dwell on their months of disinfecting groceries and double-masking. That leaves only the vestigial public-health warnings to remind us of a time when their orders meant something.

Want more evidence that people aren’t dwelling on Covid? For an event as seemingly dramatic and prolonged as lockdown, there’s a surprising deficit of art dedicated to it. I recently asked people on X to name a great work of art about the pandemic. The post went viral, yet the heavy majority of serious answers were the same two examples: the 2025 film “Eddington” and “Bo Burnham: Inside,” a dark musical comedy special as much about internet fame as the pandemic.

I’m not shocked there isn’t more. Plagues sometimes turn out not to be great material. Artists struggled to make compelling work about the 1918 Spanish Flu. The coronavirus pandemic was certainly scary, but especially for the remote-work class, it was more boring than anything else.

I kept a diary at the beginning of lockdown. Flipping through it years later, I realize that I haven’t left a poignant account of a once-in-a-century plague. Instead, the raging pandemic barely warrants a mention. Most of the entries are dedicated to the usual college-student concerns—exams, grades, boys (I was 20). It was the end of the world as I knew it, but I was mostly worried about finishing my political philosophy essay.

Years later, when I try to think about it, my memories of the lockdown year are surprisingly bereft of negative emotion. I remember what happened: the Friday mornings I spent filling plastic tubes with spit in the parking garage next to my college’s football stadium, the grey chipboard desk from which I took my Zoom classes, the child-sized surgical masks I purchased for my child-sized face. I also remember that, at the time, I was terribly upset about my lost year.

But I can no longer access the well of bitterness I cultivated then. The frustration and anger and restlessness of lockdown exist in my mind as mere facts. Once I got a vaccine in my arm in March 2021, the relief of returning to normal was so totalizing that I seemed to have shed the entire period without a second thought.

I’ve almost forgotten that I spent a year of college trapped online. It’s only when I come across a long-ignored poster telling me to mask up or find my battered vaccine card while hunting through my nightstand that I’m reminded—now more with bemusement than anything else—of how things used to be.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.