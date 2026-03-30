By Emma Collins

Photo: Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

It’s spring, and erotic hope is in the air. Everywhere you look, daffodil buds are peeping out through fences, and robins flit from grassy patch to nearby twig, searching for worms. The cherry blossom tree in my local park in Washington, D.C., has reached its full glory thanks to two hot days last week. Cardigans are falling off. Men dare to wear shorts. Life is up and running.

A man who works at my local sports bar smiled at me when I walked in last week, and I felt a ray of sunshine spreading within my chest. I’m no expert on basketball or baseball, but I go to my neighborhood spot because I love the conviviality and the tater tots. It occurred to me that this simple interaction was infinitely more thrilling than all of the dating app messages I’ve received recently. Here, in the flesh, was a human connection, an invitation to enjoy life and exchange real energy.

The apps are pretty dismal these days. When I open Hinge, I have the distinct sensation of reaching for the crushed potato chips at the bottom of the bag. And I’m not alone. The Institute for Family Studies reported in late 2025 that Gen Z in particular is “done with dating apps.” Fortune reported in November that even millennials, my own generation, are “increasingly interested” in deleting their profiles and “meeting a romantic partner in real life.” Bumble is starting to feel like a relic from another era: It prompts users to select left-wing social justice causes they support, in an exhausting attempt to virtue-signal to prospective mates what good people they are. I’d rather watch a man eat a hot dog and guzzle a beer than read about how he’s an “ally.”

Bars and restaurants are the best place to escape the social isolation that comes with working from home or spending too much time online. A masterly bartender can be a joy to behold, and the environment of a Friday evening Happy Hour is wonderfully physical. People are screaming at the TV; drinks are clinking; cocktails are being shaken. Hospitality professionals are gloriously immune from much of the social anxiety that has befallen so-called “knowledge workers:” They have to be grounded, gregarious and practical. In an age of therapeutic concepts like installing “boundaries” or “protecting your peace,” bartenders and servers are immersed in the everyday rough-and-tumble of dealing with people.

This is a healthy way to live. It reminds me of the French philosopher Maurice Merleau-Ponty’s concept of being part of la chair du monde, or “the flesh of the world”—the idea that we’re meant to exist in a physical environment with others, affecting them and being affected. Life happens in the “corporeal space,” he explains. We are meant to “reciprocate one another.” There’s an “incarnate principle” in our interactions. It’s primarily through the body and through our instincts that we experience what it means to be alive. No app can replicate the sound of a plate hitting the countertop in front of you, loaded with today’s special. It can’t reproduce the feeling of your favorite cocktail reaching your lips after a long day. The monotony of swiping will never surprise you like a smile from a stranger. It’s only in the world, Merleau-Ponty said, that we find ourselves and others.

Ms. Collins is a freelance writer living in Washington, D.C.