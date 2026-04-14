WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Robert Fay's avatar
Robert Fay
3h

Having been around CEOs, I think the answer regarding many of these high-powered leaders is that are simply “built different”. If, like most of us, you find that stress, lack of sleep, controversy, media attention, etc., mess you up—then the professional system you inhabit quickly steers you away from executive leadership positions.

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