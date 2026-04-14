Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/POOL/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Meghan Cox Gurdon argues that political rancor is boring; Jack Butler warns politicians not to project their hopes onto foreign nations; and Rob Henderson explains what a civil war between chimps tells us about human nature.

But first, sometimes it’s hard to remember whether you’re coming or going . . .

How Do You Sleep?

—Matthew Hennessey

I’m just a middle-aged guy with five kids and a job. When I read about someone—anyone—flying 18 hours from Washington to Islamabad to negotiate for 16 hours, and then getting back on the plane and flying home, I fall to pieces. My mouth goes dry and my eyelids droop. My thoughts turn to mashed potatoes.

According to Fox News, Vice President JD Vance “touched down at Joint Base Andrews at roughly 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon after 34 hours of total roundtrip travel and more than 16 hours of negotiations in just under three days.” That’s 50 hours door-to-door—with a high-stakes showdown with America’s adversaries wedged in the middle. Lest you forget, last week Mr. Vance was in Hungary.

For me, work trips like these are indistinguishable from a nightmare. It isn’t that I need 10 hours of sleep in a four-post princess bed to do my job. I can power through if need be. But I do better with a few solid hours of high-quality shut eye. Roughly seven in every 24-hour period. Preferably in a stationary environment, ideally my own bed.

Without that I’ll always be a little off. No matter how much coffee I drink. I won’t be at my quick-thinking, hard-bargaining, peace-preserving best.

It’s tempting to say, “Well, Mr. Vance can do it because he’s still a young man,” and he is. But President Trump keeps to a similarly grueling schedule, and he is far from being a young man. In fact, he is old. He is close to being very old.

I remember hearing decades ago, long before his famous escalator ride, that Mr. Trump only slept four hours a night. I always thought this was the compulsive habit of a successful businessman who operated under the belief that money never sleeps, so he shouldn’t, either. Knowing what we know now, I think we can safely say that Mr. Trump is motivated less by money than by what money represents: winning. His enemies never sleep, so he won’t, either.

This tendency may have worked well as he was building his financial and political fortunes, but as he approaches 80, its downsides are obvious. He has been caught napping a few times lately. Some of his least-presidential social-media posts have been small-hour specials, including Sunday’s night’s since-deleted Trump-Jesus meme.

All of this overseas travel and midnight-oil burning naturally leads to questions. Is the energy in the executive 100% naturally derived? There is a long presidential history of better living through chemistry. Dr. Max Jacobson, dubbed “Dr. Feelgood” by the Secret Service, administered a special “energy formula” to raise the spirits of President Kennedy, who suffered from debilitating physical ailments. President Nixon reportedly treated his anxiety and sleeplessness with Dilantin, a prescription medication described by many as “mood-altering.”

Hunter Biden attributed his father’s infamous 2024 debate disaster not to creeping senility but to drugs: “They give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on the stage and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights.” He did look a little confused, it’s true.

Use and abuse of prescription drugs is hardly unknown among the high-powered and ambitious. Yet you sometimes get the sense that the lights are always on in the Oval Office. A 2024 Defense Department Inspector General’s report concluded that the White House Medical Unit’s pharmacy operation wasn’t the tight ship the American people would probably like it to be. Rolling Stone described “White House pharmacists” distributing “uppers and downers like candy.” The Washington Post reported that “in both the Trump and Obama White Houses, the [medical unit] passed out sedatives such as Ambien and stimulants such as Provigil without proper prescriptions.”

I’m not suggesting JD Vance is taking pills. In fact, I don’t hold it against anyone who uses a sleep aid every once in a while, especially when medically indicated. But doctors handing out pills “like candy” isn’t what you want to hear. The people who work in the White House—and on Air Forces One and Two—are making important decisions all day long about critical matters of life and death. It would be best if they were well-rested and of sound mind, in sync with their circadian rhythms.

If there’s going to be another round of peace talks, perhaps they could be held a little closer to home. I hear Greenland is nice this time of year.

She Said She Wasn’t Going Back : In the aftermath of the Eric Swalwell implosion, someone is floating the possibility of a Kamala Harris candidacy for California governor. The New York Post reports that a text poll on Monday asked Golden State voters whether they’d consider writing in the former vice president’s name. Some have speculated that the text poll is a GOP plot to muck up an already mucky nonpartisan primary race. Those Republicans are always plotting something! But the reality is, someone out there—not sure who exactly—has studied the maps. The venn diagram of those who think Ms. Harris has a political future and those who just fell out of the coconut tree is a very narrow overlap. Are you feeling the joy? – M.H.

Holy Cross: President Trump posted on Sunday night what appeared to be an AI-generated image depicting him as Jesus healing the sick. While the image provoked predictable outrage among the faithful, Mr. Trump claimed Monday that he was attempting to portray himself as . . . wait, hold on . . . a Red Cross worker? “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” Mr. Trump told reporters, adding that “Only the fake news could come up with that one.” If he really wants to portray himself as a member of the American Red Cross, next time he should ask ChatGPT to dress him up as Clara Barton. – Emma Camp

President Donald J. Trump of the Red Cross.

Hide Your Sets: California criminals are trafficking bricks. Police in Kern County arrested three men driving box trucks packed with $1 million worth of Lego. The plan was allegedly to resell them at area swap meets. Build-happy kids losing one of the best toys is the latest demonstration of the ongoing collapse of public order in the Golden State. Let justice be done: Force these grinches to walk barefoot across a basement floor coated with stray bricks. – Jack Butler

Meghan Cox Gurdon

Political conflict has become boring. The siloing effect of the internet means that partisans on either side have no common language or agreed-upon reality.

There’s no way even to begin to discuss disagreement. When language can’t proceed, conversation becomes pointless.

Jack Butler

Photo: Beata Zawrzel/ZUMA Press

There are shades of the left’s obsession with Cuba in how some on the right have treated Hungary. Viktor Orbán’s government deliberately befriended the American right. But friendship didn’t help him stay in power.

Rob Henderson

Photo: Antoine Vale/Tai Chimpanzee Proj/Reuters

Culture gives human conflict its particular shape and scale. But the engine underneath may be older and simpler than we prefer to believe.

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